Super Hero Speak interviews comic book legend Joe Rubinstein
"It was an honor to talk to one of the best artists in comic books for the past 30 years. A great talent and very humble" says host Dave Markowski.
In the interview Rubinstein talk about migrating to America when he was a child and how he got his start in comics. Plus what it's like to work with some of the greats like Chris Claremont and Frank Miller. And he has some very sound advice for young artist that want to break into the industry.
Joe Rubenstein is best known as inker in the industry and is most known for his work with Michael Golden on Micronauts, Jim Starlin's Warlock and Aquaman with Don Newton. Also most notably for his work on Frank Miller's 1982 Wolverine mini-series. Joe won the 2016 Inkwell Award "Joe Sinnott Hall of Fame Awards".
Super Hero Speak is a weekly audio podcast that feels like the conversations you have at your local comic book store. A passionate conversation about comic books and comic book related tv, movies, cartoons and video games. The podcast by comic book nerds for comic book nerds. It is available for free subscription on iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
The episode can be downloaded at: http://superherospeak.com/
