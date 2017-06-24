 
News By Tag
* Creative Ability In Business
* Entrepreneurship
* Success In Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ipswich
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

New Business Book Summary Available for Things a Little Bird Told Me

 
 
Things a Little Bird Told Me
Things a Little Bird Told Me
IPSWICH, Mass. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- While hard work is certainly an important driver of success, ultimately it is creativity of all kinds that changes the world. This is the belief of Twitter cofounder Biz Stone. In Things a Little Bird Told Me, Stone chronicles his journey from college dropout to cofounder of one of the world's most successful Internet startups. By sharing his engaging, compelling, and often humorous story, Stone hopes to help others harness the power of creativity to make a difference in their own lives and the world at large.

The author believes that:

*Technology does not change the world; people do. Technological inventions can improve lives, but humans develop the ideas behind those inventions to drive change.

*Opportunity is not a matter of chance; people create opportunity. While there is a common notion that opportunity is a serendipitous blend of chance circumstances, in fact, individuals can manipulate circumstances to create opportunities for themselves.

*To be successful, individuals must love what they do. A lack of passion for work leads to diminished performance. Excellence comes from loving one's work.

*Success comes through trying, failing, learning, and trying again. Individuals must face worst-case scenarios in order to achieve best-case scenarios.

*Build on the bright spot. When a solution or process is broken, instead of focusing on what is wrong, individuals should focus on what is right and build from there.

*People are proponents of change, but tools are helpful. Change in the world is inspired by people's thoughts, feelings, and actions, and tools can help enable that change.

To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
End
Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Tags:Creative Ability In Business, Entrepreneurship, Success In Business
Industry:Business
Location:Ipswich - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business Book Summaries News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share