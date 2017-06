New Business Book Summary Available for Things a Little Bird Told Me

Things a Little Bird Told Me

-- While hard work is certainly an important driver of success, ultimately it is creativity of all kinds that changes the world. This is the belief of Twitter cofounder Biz Stone. In, Stone chronicles his journey from college dropout to cofounder of one of the world's most successful Internet startups. By sharing his engaging, compelling, and often humorous story, Stone hopes to help others harness the power of creativity to make a difference in their own lives and the world at large.The author believes that:. Technological inventions can improve lives, but humans develop the ideas behind those inventions to drive change.. While there is a common notion that opportunity is a serendipitous blend of chance circumstances, in fact, individuals can manipulate circumstances to create opportunities for themselves.. A lack of passion for work leads to diminished performance. Excellence comes from loving one's work.Individuals must face worst-case scenarios in order to achieve best-case scenarios.. When a solution or process is broken, instead of focusing on what is wrong, individuals should focus on what is right and build from there.. Change in the world is inspired by people's thoughts, feelings, and actions, and tools can help enable that change.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com