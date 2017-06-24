News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Things a Little Bird Told Me
The author believes that:
*Technology does not change the world; people do. Technological inventions can improve lives, but humans develop the ideas behind those inventions to drive change.
*Opportunity is not a matter of chance; people create opportunity. While there is a common notion that opportunity is a serendipitous blend of chance circumstances, in fact, individuals can manipulate circumstances to create opportunities for themselves.
*To be successful, individuals must love what they do. A lack of passion for work leads to diminished performance. Excellence comes from loving one's work.
*Success comes through trying, failing, learning, and trying again. Individuals must face worst-case scenarios in order to achieve best-case scenarios.
*Build on the bright spot. When a solution or process is broken, instead of focusing on what is wrong, individuals should focus on what is right and build from there.
*People are proponents of change, but tools are helpful. Change in the world is inspired by people's thoughts, feelings, and actions, and tools can help enable that change.
