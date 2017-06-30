Country(s)
Pediatric Migraine Awareness - Two Nutritional Options for Chronic and Occasional Migraine Headaches in Children
Akeso Health Sciences Offers Two Non-Drug Options for Children Age 2+ with Migraine Headaches; "Children's MigreLief Triple Therapy with Puracol™" and "MigreLief-Now."
"Many side-effect prone prescription medications are difficult for adults to tolerate much less children," states Curt Hendrix, M.S., C.C.N., C.N.S., Chief Scientific Officer of Akeso Health Sciences and creator of MigreLief Triple Therapy with Puracol™. "Long-
The original daily maintenance formula known for over 15 years as "MigreLief Triple Therapy with Puracol™" put Akeso Health Sciences on the map as a great nutritional option recommended by neurologists and headache specialists throughout the United States. In 2013, Akeso introduced MigreLief+M for women with hormonally related migraines. By adding Children's MigreLief and fast-acting MigreLief-NOW to their migraine product line-up, Akeso has increased awareness of non-drug options for migraine sufferers.
Children's MigreLief contains a patented "Triple Therapy" approach to maintaining normal cerebrovascular tone and function. Nutritional deficiencies, inflammation and vasospasm can independently and together contribute to migraine occurrence, frequency and intensity.
Akeso MigreLief contains Puracol™, a proprietary blend of two unique feverfew sources, magnesium (oxide and citrate) and riboflavin (B-2). Children's MigreLief contains the same ingredients as Original MigreLief with dosages and pill sizes adjusted to meet the needs of children age 2-11.
"It can take from three weeks to three months for Original or Children's MigreLief to reach maximum benefits when taken daily," says Hendrix, "Therefore, I wanted to formulate a dietary supplement that both adults and children could take right away, 'as-needed' and in 2014, I formulated MigreLief-NOW."
MigreLief-NOW contains Cerevasc™ ginger, Puracol™ feverfew, magnesium and a special form of boswellia extract. "Not just for migraines," Hendrix explains, "MigreLief-NOW can also be taken for 'on-the-spot' nutritional support for many types of headaches and overall comfort."
All MigreLief products are non-prescription, available in select independent pharmacies, and online at www.MigreLief.com. For more information contact healthadvisor@
Akeso Health Sciences formulates drug-free, condition-specific dietary supplements addressing the nutritional needs associated with many of the major health concerns people face today.
