-- Parents often feel helpless when it comes to their child's chronic migraines. Migraines are often incapacitating to children and can strike suddenly with extreme head pain, often accompanied by nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness and vomiting. About 10% of school-age children get migraines and half of the 38 million people in the United States who suffer migraines had their first attack before age 12."Many side-effect prone prescription medications are difficult for adults to tolerate much less children," states Curt Hendrix, M.S., C.C.N., C.N.S., Chief Scientific Officer of Akeso Health Sciences and creator of"Long-term use of OTC drugs such as aspirin, acetaminophen and ibuprofen are known to have negative consequences in adults and children so I wanted to give parents an option to use a nutritional approach with dietary ingredients shown to help maintain normal brain cerebrovascular tone and function."The original daily maintenance formula known for over 15 years asput Akeso Health Sciences on the map as a great nutritional option recommended by neurologists and headache specialists throughout the United States. In 2013, Akeso introducedfor women with hormonally related migraines. By addingand fast-actingto their migraine product line-up, Akeso has increased awareness of non-drug options for migraine sufferers.contains a patented "Triple Therapy" approach to maintaining normal cerebrovascular tone and function. Nutritional deficiencies, inflammation and vasospasm can independently and together contribute to migraine occurrence, frequency and intensity.Akeso MigreLief contains, a proprietary blend of two unique feverfew sources, magnesium (oxide and citrate) and riboflavin (B-2).contains the same ingredients aswith dosages and pill sizes adjusted to meet the needs of children age 2-11."It can take from three weeks to three months fororto reach maximum benefits when taken daily," says Hendrix, "Therefore, I wanted to formulate a dietary supplement that both adults and children could take right away, 'as-needed' and in 2014, I formulated."contains Cerevasc™ ginger, Puracol™ feverfew, magnesium and a special form of boswellia extract. "Not just for migraines," Hendrix explains, "can also be taken for 'on-the-spot' nutritional support for many types of headaches and overall comfort."Allproducts are non-prescription, available in select independent pharmacies, and online atformulates drug-free, condition-specific dietary supplements addressing the nutritional needs associated with many of the major health concerns people face today.