Woo Hoo! The Radiator Centre is celebrated by St Albans Business

The Radiator Centre, based in Holywell Hill, was celebrated at the Woo Hoo Awards. The Woo Hoos were set up by the St Albans Business (SAB) networking group to celebrate the success, resilience and growth of local businesses.

The Radiator Centre St Albans

Contact

The Radiator Centre

***@theradiatorcentre.com The Radiator Centre

End

-- The Radiator Centre is one of St Alban's success stories. It provides high quality designer radiators and bespoke heating products for the trade and public, focusing on traditional, cast iron and designer radiators. The company has established a great reputation in a niche market and excellence is customer service and has enjoyed huge growth over the last two years. It is expanding across the country, with showrooms in Brighton and Islington, and has ambitious plans to open more showrooms in the next 12 months.MD Nick Duggan was delighted with the local recognition the Woo Hoo brings his company. "Whilst we are in a period of growth and looking to expand into other areas, it's great that the business is being supported in this way by local companies in our home town."The brains behind the Woo Hoos is Sue Wybrow from St Albans Business. She visited The Radiator Store's to congratulate Nick who was unavailable to receive his award on the night. "I'd often stared at the gorgeous choice of funky radiators when I drove or walked past The Radiator Centre on Holywell Hill, but had never been in until this week. What a fantastic store - definitely worth getting in touch with Nick if you are doing up your property or office."For more information about The Radiator Centre, visit their website at www.theradiatorcentre.com