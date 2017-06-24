News By Tag
The glorious collection of Designer Salwar Suits introduced by Samyakk
The prominent ethnic wear brand "Samyakk" from the city of Bangalore recently unveiled its exquisite collection of designer salwar suits. The whole sequel looks absolutely imposing and we can't halt to talk about it.
The collection is providing a regal impression to the wearer with the imaginative usage towards the refined textiles of raw silk, pure silk, cotton silk and soft nets elevating the value of the ensemble. The appealing chromatic shades of bright pinks, mango yellows, turquoise blues, pearl whites and deep plums are the lure to be noticed in the range. The fragile and pretty artistry of hand embroidery in floral motifs is to be adored. The incorporation of digital prints inspired from the Bandhini pattern and gold foil printing bringing the feature of sheer elegance which is to be looked out in the collection. The line is representing a sovereign wardrobe experience for today's style forward women who carry a dignified and cultured attitude within them.
Take a look towards the collection, which is now available at Samyakk's retail and also online web store https://www.samyakk.com
