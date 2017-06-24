News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DJ Seip "I Want Her" Is Now Available for Pre-Order
After 2 years of silence, the Berlin based DJ, producer, songwriter returns and delights his fans with his new single "I Want Her." For his return the artist has teamed up with the German-Zimbabwean rapper Carlprit and the US singer Freysh Prince. The project has been furnished by an asthonishing versatile set of remixes, including the "Leo Scott Remix," "Benedikt Warnke Remix," and "Rome B! Remix."
The single is now available for Pre-Order and surprisingly the original version is instantly available upon purchase. The project will be officially released on all download and streaming platforms on the 11th July 2017.
Tracklisting
1. I Wannt Her (Feat. Carlprit & Freysh Prince)
2. I Want Her (Leo Scott Remix) Feat. Carlprit & Freysh Prince
3. I Want Her (Benedikt Warnke Remix) Feat. Carlprit & Freysh Prince
4. I Want Her (Rome B! Remix) Feat. Carlprit & Freysh Prince
Pre-Order iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact
Soul Kingz Records
***@soulkingzrecords.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse