 
News By Tag
* DJ Seip
* New Music
* I Want Her
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Berlin
  Berlin
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

DJ Seip "I Want Her" Is Now Available for Pre-Order

 
 
DJ Seip - I Want Her (Cover Artwork)
DJ Seip - I Want Her (Cover Artwork)
BERLIN, Germany - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- DJ Seip "I Want Her" Is Now Available For Pre-Order

After 2 years of silence, the Berlin based DJ, producer, songwriter returns and delights his fans with his new single "I Want Her." For his return the artist has teamed up with the German-Zimbabwean rapper Carlprit and the US singer Freysh Prince.  The project has been furnished by an asthonishing versatile set of remixes, including the "Leo Scott Remix," "Benedikt Warnke Remix," and "Rome B! Remix."

The single is now available for Pre-Order and surprisingly the original version is instantly available upon purchase. The project will be officially released on all download and streaming platforms on the 11th July 2017.

Tracklisting

1. I Wannt Her (Feat. Carlprit & Freysh Prince)
2. I Want Her (Leo Scott Remix) Feat. Carlprit & Freysh Prince
3. I Want Her (Benedikt Warnke Remix) Feat. Carlprit & Freysh Prince
4. I Want Her (Rome B! Remix) Feat. Carlprit & Freysh Prince

Pre-Order iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/de/album/i-want-her-feat-carlpri...

Contact
Soul Kingz Records
***@soulkingzrecords.com
End
Source:DJ Seip
Email:***@soulkingzrecords.com Email Verified
Tags:DJ Seip, New Music, I Want Her
Industry:Music
Location:Berlin - Berlin - Germany
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share