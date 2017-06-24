News By Tag
Yellen and Fischer to exit Federal Reserve?
In 2018, President trump could replace as many as five of the seven members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, and change the direction of the Fed.
It appears the Trump administration plan to go in a new direction with a more rules driven Federal Reserve, operating more under the control of Congress. Yellen and Fischer believe the Fed should be independent of Congress. However, Vice President Mike Pence, and Speaker Paul Ryan believe the Constitution gives Congress the power to coin money and regulate its value. It is rumored Randal Quarles will be nominated to replace Daniel Tarullo as the Fed's point man on financial regulation. If confirmed by Senate, Quarles would become vice chair of financial supervision and regulation. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin believes the Dodd-Frank financial law places too much bureaucratic burden on small regional banks.
There are two seats on the Fed's seven-member Board of Governors vacant and Daniel Tarullo announced he will leave on or about April, 2018. This will give President Trump the opportunity to nominate three new members. The Trump administration has interviewed David Nason, Marvin Goodfriend and Quarles to fill board vacancies. In addition President Trump could replace board members Yellen and Fischer if they are not renominated and resign. This would give President Trump five vacancies to fill on the seven member board, and a chance to change the direction of the Fed. Unfortunately the Taylor rule, named after John Taylor, is based upon neo-Keynesianism, and President Trump's candidates look a lot like the crew who bailed out Wall Street during President Bush's administration.
