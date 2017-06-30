 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Newest Food Heal Therapy Has Been Developed for Stroke Survivor's High Blood Preessure Controlled

Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Mediation Program [ Aka Functional Food TLC] Especially Developed for Stroke Survivor's High Blood Pressure Controlled
 
 
Naturally have your high blood pressure controlled
Naturally have your high blood pressure controlled
 
TORONTO - June 30, 2017 - Newest Natural Health Food Heal Therapy has been developed especially for Stroke Survivor's high blood pressure controlled.

Maxwell Chan, Senior Consultant, SkyBlurCross.com Says:

Most Stroke survivors have to have their blood pressure well controlled in case stroke happen again.  However, most blood pressure medicines are easy to take, but all medicines have side effects.
Some common side effects of high blood pressure medicines include:
    Cough, Diarrhea or constipation, Dizziness or light-headedness, Erection problems, Feeling nervous Feeling tired, weak, drowsy, or a lack of energy, Headache, Nausea or vomiting, Skin rash, Weight loss or gain without trying. Moreover, the worst side effect is most stroke survivors' high blood pressure problem hardly get can never be improved.

Nowadays, Convention Medicine for  survivors' high blood pressure  medical treatments have unique goal that is to lower the blood pressure, and save the patient's risk of life, most  the underlying causes of blood pressure  are put asides,  then stroke survivor's  high blood pressure issue   become treatable health problem, but unfortunately they can never be cured. stroke survivors can only  take a lot of high blood pressure pill just only for saving possible risk of getting stoke again, and suffer high blood pressure pill  side-effect  for lifelong.

Functional food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Mediation/Intervention Program [ aka Functional Food TLC] is side-effect free, effective natural health therapeutic  luifestyle changes program  . It is a System-Oriented approaching and has both patient and healthcare practitioner integrated into an interactive partnership.  It is revolutionary in healthcare industry; it can better address the patient need. By updating the traditional disease cantered focus to a more patient-centered approach; Functional food TLC practitioners can spend more time with their patients, acknowledge patients' more detail   information  as to family genetic  issue, living environment, lifestyle factors which may  have influence  at their  complex chronic health issue,… and so on. By this way, Functional food TLC can better serve each patient unique expression of health, and treat patient's unique, complex, chronic health problem.

Functional Food TLC come with  following great  features:

1. Functional Food TLC offers a powerful new healthcare system and clinical model for assessment, treatment, and prevention of chronic disease to replace the outdated and ineffective acute-care models carried forward from the 19th century.

2. Functional Food TLC incorporates the most value God-pharmacy-functional food, the best, most effective  side-effect free natural health remedies,  Great  abstracts of traditional Indian and Chinese Medicine, and understanding of how environmental and lifestyle factors influence the emergence and progression of disease.

For more detail information, please visite: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M74J1W1

www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com is owned by SkyBLUE Cross Corp., which is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006. SkyBlue Cross believe  Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health,  and many human being treasures of medicine  have been discovered and served  people in the world.

Source: HTTP://www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com

Maxwell Chan
SkyBlue Cross Corp.
***@skybluecross.com
Page Updated Last on: Jun 30, 2017
