Lace Up Those Sneakers To Kick Off The Fight Against Breast Cancer

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer continues igniting passion for breast cancer awareness in Jacksonville with Kickoff event on Aug. 22.
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kickoff event will be held Aug. 22 at Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History, and will unite the community with a shared determination to finish the fight against breast cancer.

Kickoff is a great opportunity to learn about important resources, and gather with fellow teammates for fun as we gear up for this year's walk.  It is also a great networking event, as there will be several community leaders in attendance.

Join MSABCJax from 6 to 8 p.m. to register for the main event in October, learn about fundraising opportunities, participate in a silent auction*, meet Action News Jax's Dawn Lopez, learn about the American Cancer Society's mission, and visit MOSH's planetarium and brand-new dinosaur exhibit.

Every dollar raised plays a critical role in savings lives, so this year MSABCJax is providing all registered teams with the opportunity to jump-start fundraising efforts by submitting items for a silent auction. Any funds raised from these item(s) will be credited towards the team's page to help meet, and beat, fundraising goals.

To learn more about the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kickoff event, and how to become involved, visit our website (http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=84693) or contact Karen Babcock at (904) 391-3605  or Karen.Babcock@cancer.org.

About The American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 2.5 million volunteers saving lives and fighting for every birthday threatened by every cancer in every community. As the largest voluntary health organization, the Society's efforts have contributed to a 22 percent decline in cancer death rates in the US during the past two decades, and a 50 percent drop in smoking rates. Thanks in part to our progress nearly 14.5 million Americans who have had cancer and countless more who have avoided it will celebrate more birthdays this year. We're determined to finish the fight against cancer. As the nation's largest private, not-for-profit investor in cancer research, we're finding cures and ensuring people facing cancer have the help they need and continuing the fight for access to quality health care, lifesaving screenings, clean air, and more. For more information, to get help, or to join the fight, visit cancer.org or call us anytime, day or night, at 1-800-227-2345.

About MOSH

Jacksonville's Museum of Science & History, founded in 1941 as The Jacksonville Children's Museum, strives to increase the knowledge and understanding of the natural environment and history of Jacksonville as well as Northeast Florida. Focusing on creating an awareness and appreciation of science and history through quality programs, MOSH offers exhibits and events that stimulate and inspire learning in all visitors. With core values of Engagement, Pride, Excellence, Collaboration, Innovation, and Trust, the Museum of Science and History inspires the joy of lifelong learning by bringing to life the sciences and regional history.

Media Contact
Karen Babcock, Community Manager
karen.babcock@cancer.org
