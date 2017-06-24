News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
South Street's Puyero Celebrates American And Venezuelan Independence Days
Special Menu Featuring American July 4th Favorites With A Venezuelan Street Twist
The casual quick-serve eatery, located in the heart of South Street Headhouse District, will serve the US's most popular July 4th foods but with a Venezuelan street twist.
The US and Venezuela each celebrate their Independence on back-to-back days. The US on July 4th and Venezuela on July 5th. Puyero owners Gil and Simon Arends, and Manuela Villasmil, want to celebrate the two occasions and bring together the two cultures through their love of food.
From June 30 to July 9, look for a special menu of burgers, hot dogs, shakes (Chicha) and a patacon burger. The Week De La Independencia menu will be available in addition to the standard daily menu. Note Puyero will close for July 4th but be open regular hours other days.
"While walking under the South Street sun, we thought of adding chicha variations to refresh us in the most Venezuelan way possible," said Manuela Villasmil. "This seemed the perfect time to introduce those variations. For the patacon burger, the bread bun is replaced with fried plantains for a tropical version of a burger."
he Week De La Independencia menu will feature:
• Street Burger - With yellow cheese, white cheese, ham, cabbage, chips, green mayo, ketchup, and mustard. (v) $8.50
• Patacón Burger - two fried plantain as the bun, with yellow cheese, white cheese, ham, cabbage, green mayo, ketchup, and mustard. (v) $9.00
• Perro-Con-Todo - hot dog topped with cabbage, cheese, chips, green mayo, ketchup, mustard. (v) $8.00
• Chicha de Dulce de Leche - rice based shake with dulce de leche and cinnamon topped with cookie crumbs. $3.00
• Chicha de Chocolate - rice based shake with chocolate syrup and cinnamon topped with oreo crumbs. $3.00
(v) Item can be made vegetarian
Burgers and hot dogs are popular in both countries - though in the US they are grilled across the US by day on July 4th, whereas in Venezuela burgers and hot dogs are a widely consumed after-hours as a street meal.
"In Venezuela, after long hours of partying, we always enjoy a good burger, hot dog or pan-con-queso. We feel this is the perfect opportunity to share the Venezuelan street twist on these iconic 4th of July eats." - said Simon Arends.
For more information about Puyero, visit http://www.puyeroflavor.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse