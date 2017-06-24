News By Tag
The Orthodox Christian Network Welcomes The "bible Answer Man" Hank Hanegraaff
The Orthodox Christian Network is excited to welcome Hank Hanegraaff to its programming.
Widely regarded as one of the world's leading Christian authors and apologists, Hank Hanegraaff's daily call-in podcast equips Christians to mine the Bible for all its wealth, answers questions on the basis of careful research and sound reasoning, as well as interview the most significant leaders, apologists, and thinkers of today. Hank recently converted to Orthodox Christianity.
"Orthodox Christian Network is excited to collaborate with Hank Hannegraaff,"
Hank Hanegraaff is the author of more than twenty books, and also serves as President and Chairman of the Christian Research Institute is North Carolina—an organization which provides Christians worldwide with carefully researched information and well-reasoned answers that encourage them in their faith and equip them to intelligently represent it to people influenced by ideas and teachings.
http://myocn.net/
The Orthodox Christian Network (OCN) is an official agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America, originally commissioned by SCOBA to create a national, sustainable, and effective media witness for Orthodox Christianity throughout North America.
For more information on The Orthodox Christian Network, please visit: http://www.Myocn.net
For commentary, interview requests, or further details pertaining to OCN, please contact:
Presvytera Mallory Kasapakis, Media Relations
954-522- 5667 | Mallory.kasapakis@
ABOUT THE ORTHODOX CHRISTIAN NETWORK:
Orthodox Christian Network is a non-profit Orthodox organization that was commissioned to comfort, inspire, and inform Orthodox Christians and seekers around the world using media ministry. For many years OCN followed the growth in the media and technology world offering the latest in communicating the gospel through radio programs both land based and on line, podcasts, blogs, video and social media. The numbers of individuals interacting with the OCN now are amongst the highest in the area of faith based media ministry outreaches. They are also the only Orthodox non-profit telecommunicating work force, with satellite offices in DC, Boston and Florida. Their mission is to strengthen Orthodox Christian communities and to share the timeless faith of Orthodoxy with the contemporary world through modern media: radio, the Internet, podcasts, DVDs, television and more. They wish to inspire the Orthodox everywhere, nurture children in the faith, welcome back those who have lapsed and with the joyful, Christ-centered message of the Church, reach out to invite and lovingly welcome all those outside of the Orthodox Christian family.
Contact
Presvytera Mallory Kasapakis, Media Relations
***@myocn.net
