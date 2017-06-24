Asset Campus Housing Adds 592-Bed Fayetteville Community to Its Portfolio of Managed Properties

The District 2

-- Asset Campus Housing, the leading provider of student housing management in the United States, has assumed management of The District in Fayetteville, Ark., which serves students attending the University of Arkansas.The 592-bed community offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units, as well as luxury penthouses, located near the University of Arkansas campus, Dickson Street and the Fayetteville Historic Square. Units feature granite kitchen countertops and dark wood cabinets, walk-in closets, full-sized washer and dryer and wood-style flooring in the living room, kitchen and bathrooms. The property includes high-end amenities such as an outdoor fire pit and TV lounge, 24/7 fitness center and separate yoga room, cyber café with refreshment bar and TV wall, and expansive pool and courtyard.Formerly known as Sterling District, the 2.3-acre student housing property is located at 376 W. Watson St. and includes one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished floor plans. The District is currently 95 percent pre-leased for the 2017-2018 academic year.The District is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as LEED-Gold, the second-highest certification level that recognizes properties that use less water and energy, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to its energy efficient appliances and other amenities, the property also provides preferred parking for fuel efficient vehicles, a bike-sharing program, increased natural light and close proximity to mass transit for ride-sharing.Asset Campus Housing, which is a member of The Institute of Real Estate Management and is recognized as an Accredited Management Organization, currently manages in excess of 210 properties and 118,500 beds.# # #