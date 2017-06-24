Country(s)
Georgia's First TV & Film Museum To Open In Covington
On Saturday, July 1st, the premier Georgia Television & Film Museum will be popping up in Covington, GA, – the original Hollywood of the South®.
Newton County has a very rich film history that began as early as 1954 with the Richard Todd and Jean Peters classic, A Man Called Peter. Subsequently, Covington and Newton County has gone on to become one of the first Camera Ready communities in Georgia, and has welcomed nearly 100 different Hollywood productions. Some of the films and TV that feature parts of Newton County include Miracles from Heaven, Selma, the first five episodes of Dukes of Hazzard, and the entire series of both In the Heat of the Night and The Vampire Diaries. Other notable productions include Sleepy Hollow, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, Remember the Titans, My Cousin Vinny, and Madea's Family Reunion, just to name a few.
Tourism Director, Jenny McDonald, has been collecting and curating items from a variety of these local productions to display in the new pop-up television and film museum. Donations are also currently being taken from any production that represents Georgia, and the many benefits the state offers.
Many items from the recently-wrapped Vampire Diaries series will be on display for viewing, as well as set pieces from Sleepy Hollow, In the Heat of the Night, and more. Selfie stations will also be available for those who want to share their experience on social media. Visitors to the museum are encouraged to use hashtags #FilmCovington, #ForeverMysticFalls, and #HollywoodOfTheSouth as they share their content across platforms. Go Covington – the brand that represents Newton County tourism – features special content about the film hub to promote local experiences of history, hauntings, Hollywood, and happiness. To stay in-the-know on all things Newton County film, including updates on the pop-up TV & film museum and the soon-to-come Three Ring Studios in Covington, follow @GoCovingtonGa on social media.
