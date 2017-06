Georgia's First TV & Film Museum To Open In Covington

On Saturday, July 1st, the premier Georgia Television & Film Museum will be popping up in Covington, GA, – the original Hollywood of the South®.

-- The Newton County Convention & Visitor's Bureau is pleased to announce that there is a brand new museum dedicated to Georgia television and film history opening on the Downtown Covington Square on Saturday, July 1Newton County has a very rich film history that began as early as 1954 with the Richard Todd and Jean Peters classic,. Subsequently, Covington and Newton County has gone on to become one of the first Camera Ready communities in Georgia, and has welcomed nearly 100 different Hollywood productions. Some of the films and TV that feature parts of Newton County include, the first five episodes of, and the entire series of bothandOther notable productions include, and, just to name a few.Tourism Director, Jenny McDonald, has been collecting and curating items from a variety of these local productions to display in the new pop-up television and film museum. Donations are also currently being taken from any production that represents Georgia, and the many benefits the state offers.Many items from the recently-wrappedseries will be on display for viewing, as well as set pieces from, and more. Selfie stations will also be available for those who want to share their experience on social media. Visitors to the museum are encouraged to use hashtags #FilmCovington, #ForeverMysticFalls, and #HollywoodOfTheSouth as they share their content across platforms. Go Covington – the brand that represents Newton County tourism – features special content about the film hub to promote local experiences of history, hauntings, Hollywood, and happiness. To stay in-the-know on all things Newton County film, including updates on the pop-up TV & film museum and the soon-to-come Three Ring Studios in Covington, follow @GoCovingtonGa on social media.