PAHO Foundation Enlists Zakiya Carr Johnson as Senior Director, Development & Strategic Partnerships
Carr Johnson will lead the Foundation's partnership cultivation, major fundraising, and resource mobilization efforts in the United States
Drawing from her vast experience in international development and foreign policy at NGOs and government agencies, Carr Johnson will work closely with the Foundation's President and CEO, Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson, and Programs and Communications teams to develop and implement major fundraising strategies to support the Foundation's ongoing programs in communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, and health systems strengthening.
"Zakiya understands the need for evidence-based solutions and public-private partnerships in achieving effective health promotion and is committed to the Foundation's mission of improving the health, wellbeing, and prosperity of people across the Americas," PAHO Foundation President and CEO Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson said. "She brings with her a wealth of development and partnership cultivation experience in Latin America and the Caribbean, and I am more than confident in her ability to serve as an effective brand ambassador to current and future donors, stakeholders, and partners."
Carr Johnson's career spans over 20 years and includes posts in the nonprofit and public sectors, with most of her work geared toward empowering historically marginalized and diaspora populations in Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to joining the Foundation, Carr Johnson worked for the US Department of State leading the Race, Ethnicity, and Social Inclusion Unit for nearly seven years, originally serving as a Senior Advisor. In her last role as Director, Carr Johnson successfully leveraged cross-sectoral, multi-stakeholder partnerships to influence policy and bilateral and regional initiatives and broaden support for issues impacting girls and women, individuals of African descent, the indigenous, and LGBTI persons.
"I am excited to join the PAHO Foundation team as we work to ensure a future where the health of women and girls, as well as other vulnerable populations in the region are top priorities,"
Carr Johnson, who is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Spanish at Howard University and studied for a Master of Arts in International Relations at Syracuse University. Carr Johnson has also published articles, coordinated dialogues, and other works addressing the inclusion of ethnic and minority groups and economic, social, and cultural rights-based development and diversity.
For more information on Carr Johnson's new post at the Foundation, please contact Viet VoPham, PAHO Foundation Associate Manager, Communications, by phone at 404-382-8722 or via email at vvopham@PAHOFoundation.org.
About PAHO Foundation
Improving the health and wellbeing of the people of the Americas is at the heart of PAHO Foundation
PAHO Foundation/Viet VoPham
***@pahofoundation.org
