 
News By Tag
* Nonprofits
* Public Health
* Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

PAHO Foundation Enlists Zakiya Carr Johnson as Senior Director, Development & Strategic Partnerships

Carr Johnson will lead the Foundation's partnership cultivation, major fundraising, and resource mobilization efforts in the United States
 
 
Zakiya Carr Johnson, PAHO Foundation's SD, Development & Strategic Partnerships
Zakiya Carr Johnson, PAHO Foundation's SD, Development & Strategic Partnerships
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nonprofits
* Public Health
* Development

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

ATLANTA - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- PAHO Foundation welcomes international development and policy veteran Zakiya Carr Johnson to its team as the new Senior Director, Development and Strategic Partnerships. In this pivotal role, Carr Johnson will guide the Foundation's Development team in building and stewarding long-term US-based partnerships, as well as spearheading strategic fundraising and donor cultivation activities.

Drawing from her vast experience in international development and foreign policy at NGOs and government agencies, Carr Johnson will work closely with the Foundation's President and CEO, Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson, and Programs and Communications teams to develop and implement major fundraising strategies to support the Foundation's ongoing programs in communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases, and health systems strengthening.

"Zakiya understands the need for evidence-based solutions and public-private partnerships in achieving effective health promotion and is committed to the Foundation's mission of improving the health, wellbeing, and prosperity of people across the Americas," PAHO Foundation President and CEO Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson said. "She brings with her a wealth of development and partnership cultivation experience in Latin America and the Caribbean, and I am more than confident in her ability to serve as an effective brand ambassador to current and future donors, stakeholders, and partners."

Carr Johnson's career spans over 20 years and includes posts in the nonprofit and public sectors, with most of her work geared toward empowering historically marginalized and diaspora populations in Latin America and the Caribbean. Prior to joining the Foundation, Carr Johnson worked for the US Department of State leading the Race, Ethnicity, and Social Inclusion Unit for nearly seven years, originally serving as a Senior Advisor. In her last role as Director, Carr Johnson successfully leveraged cross-sectoral, multi-stakeholder partnerships to influence policy and bilateral and regional initiatives and broaden support for issues impacting girls and women, individuals of African descent, the indigenous, and LGBTI persons.

"I am excited to join the PAHO Foundation team as we work to ensure a future where the health of women and girls, as well as other vulnerable populations in the region are top priorities," Carr Johnson said. "Prevention and the treatment of infectious and non-communicable diseases are critical to shaping a culture of lifelong health and wellness in the Americas. This approach requires collaboration between governments, NGOs, and the private sector to support and resource existing and emerging efforts. I am focused on furthering the Foundation's unique positioning amongst the major players in these sectors for the greater benefit of the communities we serve."

Carr Johnson, who is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese, received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Spanish at Howard University and studied for a Master of Arts in International Relations at Syracuse University. Carr Johnson has also published articles, coordinated dialogues, and other works addressing the inclusion of ethnic and minority groups and economic, social, and cultural rights-based development and diversity.

For more information on Carr Johnson's new post at the Foundation, please contact Viet VoPham, PAHO Foundation Associate Manager, Communications, by phone at 404-382-8722 or via email at vvopham@PAHOFoundation.org.

###

About PAHO Foundation

Improving the health and wellbeing of the people of the Americas is at the heart of PAHO Foundation (http://www.pahofoundation.org/)'s work. As an independent nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, we are committed to enabling better health and a brighter future for people across the region. Our mission is to develop programs, share insight, and collaborate with experts and partners to have a profound, positive impact on seemingly intractable public health problems that threaten the health and prosperity of people in the Americas.

Contact
PAHO Foundation/Viet VoPham
***@pahofoundation.org
End
Source:
Email:***@pahofoundation.org Email Verified
Tags:Nonprofits, Public Health, Development
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PAHO Foundation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share