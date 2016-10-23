News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SMB Owner is Fearless against Petya/NotPetya
Tie National provides effective cyber security to SMBs as protection from deadly cyber attacks.
Small business owners have everything invested into their business and yet most small businesses remain defenseless against cyber attacks. IBM reported 62 percent of all cyber-attacks target small and mid-sized businesses (http://www.denverpost.com/
Since he first joined Guardian, Durante has already referred other business owners to the service, praising the value his own business has experienced by the affordable monthly subscription. "I had no idea how many files were accessed by malware until Tie National (http://www.tienational.com) showed me a real-time example of what had already happened to my system. Since Guardian manages security patches for my software and secures my network at every level, I no longer fear attacks like Petya or WannaCry." The affordability of the service is due to Tie National's partnerships with leading data security providers, allowing them to offer both their enterprise and SMB clients with cost effective and dependable managed services that meet their specific business needs.
Tie National, LLC has a regularly scheduled educational webinar explaining the cyber security components needed to provide SMBs with the best protection from malicious threats. To register visit https://app.webinarjam.net/
Media Contact
Kathy Powell, Marketing Manager
Tie National, LLC
(630) 518-9622
kpowell@tienational.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse