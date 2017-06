SMB Owner is Fearless against Petya/NotPetya

Tie National provides effective cyber security to SMBs as protection from deadly cyber attacks.

Media Contact

Kathy Powell, Marketing Manager

Tie National, LLC

(630) 518-9622

kpowell@tienational.com Kathy Powell, Marketing ManagerTie National, LLC(630) 518-9622

End

-- For Richard Durante, Jr. of Durante & Rich Real Estate (http://www.duranterich.com/), defending his livelihood from cyber attackers became a priority. Finding an affordable cyber security strategy for his small business was not as easy as the expected. "The off-the shelf solutions left too many vulnerabilities exposed and the enterprise level security exceeding my available budget." Luckily, for this Durante he was proactive. This month alone 3 ransomware viruses were stopped and 9 major exploits were plugged up. "This could have meant disaster to my business. If that ransomware got through our system we would have been crippled."Small business owners have everything invested into their business and yet most small businesses remain defenseless against cyber attacks. IBM reported 62 percent of all cyber-attacks target small and mid-sized businesses (http://www.denverpost.com/2016/10/23/small-companies-cyber-attack-out-of-business/). The US National Cyber Security Alliance found 60 percent of SMBs closed within six months of a cyber attack. Durante was determined to find a solution to prevent ransomware and malware attacks. After a recommendation from his advisors, he became Tie National, LLC's first client for Guardian, a comprehensive cyber security solution ( http://www.tienational.com/ guardian ) designed specifically for SMBs with under 10 computers. Guardian provided more protection than he had expected without increasing the price tag. Without paying for expensive maintenance or costly hardware, Durante's business benefited from Guardian's five levels of protection: Security Gateway including Zero Day Threat Protection, Endpoint Security, Patch Management, 5GB of Cloud Back Up and 24/7/365 Remote Support from Tie National's IT help desk for all communication and networking technology at his location.Since he first joined Guardian, Durante has already referred other business owners to the service, praising the value his own business has experienced by the affordable monthly subscription. "I had no idea how many files were accessed by malware until Tie National ( http://www.tienational.com ) showed me a real-time example of what had already happened to my system. Since Guardian manages security patches for my software and secures my network at every level, I no longer fear attacks like Petya or WannaCry." The affordability of the service is due to Tie National's partnerships with leading data security providers, allowing them to offer both their enterprise and SMB clients with cost effective and dependable managed services that meet their specific business needs.Tie National, LLC has a regularly scheduled educational webinar explaining the cyber security components needed to provide SMBs with the best protection from malicious threats. To register visit https://app.webinarjam.net/register/37675/8eaa48e9a2.