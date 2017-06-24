News By Tag
Crown Buick GMC Earns CarGurus 2017 Top Dealer Award
CarGurus recently announced that Crown Buick GMC was among the select few dealerships to qualify for the prestigious 2017 Top Dealer Award. The award-winning dealership earned an impressive 4.8 out of 5-star rating.
"When it comes to awards, we strongly believe in the idea of doing the right thing and everything else will fall into place. I think that this is why we have so many loyal customers here. People feel comfortable shopping with us because we treat people with respect first and foremost, and that's important," said Craig Blacklidge, GM of Crown Buick GMC.
Dealer ratings and reviews are factored into CarGurus' proprietary algorithm, which helps ranks search results for shoppers.
According to recent CarGurus poll, 78% of shoppers say they will not buy a car from a dealership without first seeking out reviews of that dealer from other shoppers. 1
Crown Buick GMC currently boasts a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the review site.
"We are thrilled to recognize Crown Buick GMC as a Top Rated Dealer," said Sam Zales, President of Dealer Operations. "Based on CarGurus' shoppers' ratings, it is clear the team at Crown Buick GMC is delivering a superior car shopping experience for their customers, and we applaud their high standards for excellence."
About Crown Automotive Group
Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the nation with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.
Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget.
Customers can also expect superior service from a team of highly trained technicians at Crown's signature award-winning service facilities. Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with "The Better Way To Buy."
Visit http://www.crowncars.com for more information on Crown Automotive Group and The Better Way To Buy.
About CarGurus
Founded in 2006 by Langley Steinert, co-founder of TripAdvisor, CarGurus is a leading online automotive shopping destination focused on bringing transparency and efficiency to the car research and shopping experience.
The site uses technology and market data analysis to help millions of automotive shoppers search for cars and quickly identify great deals from top-rated dealers in their local area.
Today, the site serves more than 23 million unique monthly users and ranks #1 among car shopping websites in the U.S. by daily unique visitor traffic. CarGurus also has sites in the UK, Canada, and Germany.
1 CarGurus Poll, 2016 n=2,000
