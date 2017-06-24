News By Tag
DIS Sensors USA and Automation Control Reps Inc. announce sales representation agreement
DIS sensors, including the QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, and DIS Sensors USA products and accessories will be available through Control Reps
Under the terms of the agreement, DIS Sensors, including the QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors and accessories will be available throughout Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana from Control Reps
"Control Reps is a great partner for DIS Sensors USA. They have the scale, infrastructure, reputation, experience and complementary line card to help make DIS Sensors USA a market leader in North America," said Steven Lubeck, President of DIS Sensors USA. "We are happy that Control Reps recognized the quality, robustness, innovation and design quality of DIS Sensors, including the DARE!! award winning SIL2/PLd compliant QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors."
Additionally, DIS Sensors USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dis-sensors-
About Control Reps
Control Reps was established in 1992 by David Rentschler. Our goal is to be the best Manufacturers' Agency, as determined by our Customers and Manufacturers in our Industry. Our company represents industrial electrical/electronic manufacturers in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana
Web: www.controlreps.com
Phone: 931-796-0536
Email: controlreps@
About DIS Sensors
DIS Sensors USA is the newest member of the Laser-View Technologies, Inc. family of industrial sensor focused companies, products, and services. Laser-View Technologies was founded in 1999 as an integrator of precision laser micrometers, laser displacement sensors, and machine vision technology into smart and easy-to-use non-contact measurement and inspection systems. The company expanded in 2007 with the establishment of DIMETIX USA, dedicated entirely to distribution and sales of Dimetix laser distance sensors in the United States. The subsequent development of an extensive sales and distribution network, including traditional sales representatives and brick and mortar distributors, as well as a GSA contract award in 2014, and distribution agreements with Global Industrial and amazon.com, have all contributed to a deep and diverse industrial customer base. Recent initiatives include product development of specialized industrial solutions, such as the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane collision and position monitoring systems. Laser-View Technologies today has become a go to source for non-contact sensor products, systems, and solutions in various industrial sectors including aerospace, automated storage and retrieval systems, automotive manufacturing, construction, engineering, materials handling, steel production, structural monitoring, and beyond.
Web: dis-sensors-
Email: info@dis-sensors-
Phone: 484-212-7600
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dis-sensors-
