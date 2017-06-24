 
News By Tag
* Cambridge
* Design Build
* Arizona Office
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Griffith
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Cambridge Companies Opens New Office in Arizona

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cambridge
* Design Build
* Arizona Office

Industry:
* Construction

Location:
* Griffith - Indiana - US

GRIFFITH, Ind. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Cambridge Companies is a design-build firm headquartered in Griffith, IN. We are excited to announce our recent expansion to Arizona.  This location will allow us easier access to the west coast and help to better connect with these customers.  Cambridge Companies' has extensive experience building many different types of facilities over the past 25 years.  Cambridge has an office in Griffith, IN that has been open since 1988.  The new office in metro Phoenix will be opening in August 2017.

Cambridge Companies is excited to announce their expansion to better serve their customers. Jeff Eriks, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Cambridge, will be relocating and be the main principal for the Arizona office.  "I am looking forward to this new endeavor for me, my family, and the opportunities it affords our company.  Opening this new office in Metro Phoenix will allow us to explore more options and serve our customers in a better, more efficient manner," Jeff said.

The new office will initially house a staff of approximately 3-5 people including a design project manager, a construction project manager and a strategic account manager.  Jeff added, "As Cambridge continues to grow, we will add additional staff to our Metro Phoenix office in order to ensure we can efficiently service our customer's needs in a cost-effective and timely manner."  For more information on Cambridge and their office expansion, contact Jeff Eriks at 219-972-1155. http://www.cambridgecoinc.com


About Cambridge Companies

Founded in 1988, Cambridge Companies is a design-build company focusing on various Environmental Industries such as solid waste, laboratories and others. We provide high-quality design, consulting, construction, and general contracting services throughout the United States. Cambridge is a licensed contractor in 30 states.  The Cambridge team believes dependable customer service is an essential component of each project we undertake and constantly strive to operate with integrity and efficiency.  We have serviced the solid waste industry with new builds and repairs to existing facilities over the past 20+ years including 50+ transfer station repairs (tipping floors, new pit scales, repairs, etc); 30+ new & expanded transfer station projects; 10+ new & expanded recycling facilities; 10+ new & expanded hauling companies & repair shops; Landfill offices/shops & scale houses; Solidification pits; Leachate collection systems.

Contact
Carrie Schutzius
***@cambridgecoinc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cambridgecoinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Cambridge, Design Build, Arizona Office
Industry:Construction
Location:Griffith - Indiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cambridge Companies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share