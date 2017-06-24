News By Tag
Cambridge Companies Opens New Office in Arizona
Cambridge Companies is excited to announce their expansion to better serve their customers. Jeff Eriks, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Cambridge, will be relocating and be the main principal for the Arizona office. "I am looking forward to this new endeavor for me, my family, and the opportunities it affords our company. Opening this new office in Metro Phoenix will allow us to explore more options and serve our customers in a better, more efficient manner," Jeff said.
The new office will initially house a staff of approximately 3-5 people including a design project manager, a construction project manager and a strategic account manager. Jeff added, "As Cambridge continues to grow, we will add additional staff to our Metro Phoenix office in order to ensure we can efficiently service our customer's needs in a cost-effective and timely manner." For more information on Cambridge and their office expansion, contact Jeff Eriks at 219-972-1155. http://www.cambridgecoinc.com
About Cambridge Companies
Founded in 1988, Cambridge Companies is a design-build company focusing on various Environmental Industries such as solid waste, laboratories and others. We provide high-quality design, consulting, construction, and general contracting services throughout the United States. Cambridge is a licensed contractor in 30 states. The Cambridge team believes dependable customer service is an essential component of each project we undertake and constantly strive to operate with integrity and efficiency. We have serviced the solid waste industry with new builds and repairs to existing facilities over the past 20+ years including 50+ transfer station repairs (tipping floors, new pit scales, repairs, etc); 30+ new & expanded transfer station projects; 10+ new & expanded recycling facilities; 10+ new & expanded hauling companies & repair shops; Landfill offices/shops & scale houses; Solidification pits; Leachate collection systems.
Carrie Schutzius
***@cambridgecoinc.com
