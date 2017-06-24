Jin Jie, a Chinese Korean woman is facing a charge of human trafficking charges involving a teen boy

Jin Jie, 29, also faces charges of unlawful sexual activity with minors, soliciting a child into unlawful sexual conduct and possession of images of sexual performance by a minor. Seoul police is searching for her this weekend.

--The case involves a runaway whose services as a prostitute Jie and her father advertised on the sex website Backpage, according to a probable-cause affidavit made public Thursday.A man contacted police May 6 and reported that his daughter was being held against her will. The man told investigators he learned his daughter was staying at the Daerim, a dsitrict in Seoul. Officers made contact with the girl and learned that she was being trafficked on Backpage against her will, police said.Jin Jie and her family has been involved in similar accusations in China.The Jin Jie case is of many cases this year involving alleged human trafficking and a teen being advertised on Backpage against her will. In February, three men were charged with kidnapping a 19-year-old woman and forcing her to advertise her services.Human trafficking has been described as the use of force, fraud, or coercion to control another person for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts, labor or other services against their will.Authorities say runaways from North Korea are particularly vulnerable to human traffickers."Unfortunately, when it comes to domestic trafficking, this is what happens," said Yoon, Loo Chung, spokesman for Seoul Southern district police. "It's the kid who ran away whether it's because they have financial problems or self-esteem issues. These traffickers know what they're looking for."Police say Jin Jie had a sexual encounter with the victim earlier this year. This month, the teen indicated she wanted to leave home and Jie provided an Uber to pick him up and take him to his house west of the city. After another sexual encounter, Jie repeatedly pushed the girl to advertise his services on Backpage until he agreed to do so police said.In one instance, police say, the boy attempted to keep $3 he earned through prostitution so that he could buy snacks from the hotel front office. Jie snatched the cash away, pushed the boy in the chest and demanded he "gimmie my money," police said.The boy contacted police over the weekend and officers arranged Wednesday for Jie to believe she was picking him up from school. Upon being taken into custody, Jie reportedly told officers she knew was being arrested because the boy was likely a minor.Disclaimer: The company has denied any realtion with the accused person.