June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Opening B2B ecommerce website becomes more affordable with CedCommerce B2B packages for Magento 2 us

CedCommerce offers two packages - B2B Basic & B2B Advanced - facilitating Magento 2 users to open their B2B store.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Opening a B2B website gets easier for Magento 2 users with the announcement of CedCommerce's two B2B packages. The two packages – B2B Basic and B2B Advanced – contains different addons/extensions that facilitates different B2B-critical operations like Purchase Order, Negotiation, Request quote etc.

Packages:

B2B basic:

B2B basic package consists functionalities Request For Quotation and Purchase Order System. And with these extensions, the online sellers gets following features reflected on to their website.

Key features:

1-Users can send a quotation for multiple product at the same time.

2-Users can negotiate the prices and quantity with the admin.

3-Users can edit their quotes before approval.

4-Easy to Manage Customer Request and best way to provide a product.

B2B Advanced:

The B2B Advanced Package consists of extensions which facilitate the features such as  price negotiation, requests for quotations, simplified bulk purchase process etc.

Key features:

1-Products on Demand: Enables a customer to place requests for products which are not even currently listed in sellers store's catalogue.

2-Price Negotiation: Allows the customer to negotiate the price and quantity by requesting quotations for multiple products.

3-Configurable Items Simplified: Enable sellers to add configurable products to their cart.

4-Wholesale purchase: Add multiple products to cart with optimized customer ordering process.

Pricing and Availability:

The two packages – B2B basic and B2B Advanced – are priced at $99 and $199 respectively and can be purchased from the Cedcommerce's website by visiting the link: http://cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/b2b. Also, these packages can also be purchased from these links; for B2B Basic – cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/b2b-basic-extension, and for B2B Advanced: cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/b2b-advanced-package.

About CedCommerce:

Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers extension-based solutions enabling Magento 2 users to convert their website into an Online Marketplace, B2B online Marketplace, B2B website, and Online Booking and Reservation websites.

