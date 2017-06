Opening B2B ecommerce website becomes more affordable with CedCommerce B2B packages for Magento 2 us

CedCommerce offers two packages - B2B Basic & B2B Advanced - facilitating Magento 2 users to open their B2B store.

Contact

Karshit Bhargava

8888820953

***@cedcommerce.com Karshit Bhargava8888820953

End

-- Opening a B2B website gets easier for Magento 2 users with the announcement of CedCommerce's two B2B packages. The two packages – B2B Basic and B2B Advanced – contains different addons/extensions that facilitates different B2B-critical operations like Purchase Order, Negotiation, Request quote etc.B2B basic package consists functionalities Request For Quotation and Purchase Order System. And with these extensions, the online sellers gets following features reflected on to their website.1-Users can send a quotation for multiple product at the same time.2-Users can negotiate the prices and quantity with the admin.3-Users can edit their quotes before approval.4-Easy to Manage Customer Request and best way to provide a product.The B2B Advanced Package consists of extensions which facilitate the features such as price negotiation, requests for quotations, simplified bulk purchase process etc.1-Products on Demand: Enables a customer to place requests for products which are not even currently listed in sellers store's catalogue.2-Price Negotiation:Allows the customer to negotiate the price and quantity by requesting quotations for multiple products.3-Configurable Items Simplified: Enable sellers to add configurable products to their cart.4-Wholesale purchase: Add multiple products to cart with optimized customer ordering process.The two packages – B2B basic and B2B Advanced – are priced at $99 and $199 respectively and can be purchased from the Cedcommerce's website by visiting the link: http://cedcommerce.com/ magento-2-extensions/ b2b . Also, these packages can also be purchased from these links; for B2B Basic – cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/b2b-basic-extension, and for B2B Advanced: cedcommerce.com/magento-2-extensions/b2b-advanced-package.Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers extension-based solutions enabling Magento 2 users to convert their website into an Online Marketplace, B2B online Marketplace, B2B website, and Online Booking and Reservation websites.