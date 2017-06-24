News By Tag
Opening B2B ecommerce website becomes more affordable with CedCommerce B2B packages for Magento 2 us
CedCommerce offers two packages - B2B Basic & B2B Advanced - facilitating Magento 2 users to open their B2B store.
Packages:
B2B basic:
B2B basic package consists functionalities Request For Quotation and Purchase Order System. And with these extensions, the online sellers gets following features reflected on to their website.
Key features:
1-Users can send a quotation for multiple product at the same time.
2-Users can negotiate the prices and quantity with the admin.
3-Users can edit their quotes before approval.
4-Easy to Manage Customer Request and best way to provide a product.
B2B Advanced:
The B2B Advanced Package consists of extensions which facilitate the features such as price negotiation, requests for quotations, simplified bulk purchase process etc.
Key features:
1-Products on Demand: Enables a customer to place requests for products which are not even currently listed in sellers store's catalogue.
2-Price Negotiation:
3-Configurable Items Simplified: Enable sellers to add configurable products to their cart.
4-Wholesale purchase: Add multiple products to cart with optimized customer ordering process.
Pricing and Availability:
The two packages – B2B basic and B2B Advanced – are priced at $99 and $199 respectively and can be purchased from the Cedcommerce's website by visiting the link: http://cedcommerce.com/
About CedCommerce:
Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers extension-based solutions enabling Magento 2 users to convert their website into an Online Marketplace, B2B online Marketplace, B2B website, and Online Booking and Reservation websites.
Contact
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
***@cedcommerce.com
