2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY Coach Shawn M Stiffler
This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
For five seasons, Head Coach Shawn Stiffler has worked at the helm for VCU. During his tenure, the Rams have climbed back into national prominence. They are the only one of 14 programs in the country to have 37-plus wins over the last three seasons. During his first two seasons at VCU, the baseball program became a nationally recognized program, putting up back-to-back Top-25 finishes. In 2015, the Rams claimed the Atlantic-10 Conference Championship, advanced to the first Super Regional appearance in program history, and finished the season ranked #17 in the nation by the NCBWA under Stiffler's coaching. He was named the 2015 ABCA East-Region Coach of the Year.
In December 2012, Stiffler was named the sixth head coach of the VCU Baseball program. Before this promotion, he spent six seasons as the Rams' pitching coach and recruiting coordinator. During his 11 seasons as an assistant, Stiffler coached 29 MLB draft picks, 15 of which he personally recruited.
Stiffler earned a B.A. degree in communications from George Mason in December 2001, after a four-year career as a pitcher for the Patriots. He is a 1997 graduate of Somerset High School, where he earned honorable mention All-America honors from USA Today and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 53rd round.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Shawn M. Stiffler. Register at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
