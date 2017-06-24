News By Tag
iPhone LCD Replacement in Surrey
Here, the point of discussion has been the best ways to get iPhone LCD replacement in Surrey. It also focuses on the impact of hiring a renowned repair company.
Like any other cell phones and inventive devices, iPhones might require assistance of a repair specialist. iPhone LCD replacement in Surrey is a time and cost saving way to enjoy the functionality of the device while adding elegance to its appearance. Taking into consideration the warranty period is must while making an investment on this high in demand smart phone.
About the Company
Enhancing the functionality of an iPhone while adding charm to its looks becomes flexible with O2 Computers Ltd. They have the most experienced technical experts to handle the job of iPhone repair and replacement. Professionals of this renowned company make use of highly equipped tools and techniques to repair a damaged or malfunctioned iPhone.
The services offered by this reliable company are not limited only to iPhone LCD Replacement in Surrey. They have the best technicians to facilitate their esteemed global customers with premium quality data recovery and cell phone unlocking repair services. Providing latest computer and laptop repair services along with effective virus removal techniques are also their area of expertise. http://www.o2computers.ca/
Contact Information
Address:
O2 Computers Ltd
Unit 5, 13791, 72 Avenue, Surrey, BC
Mon-Sat: 11am-7pm
Sundays: 11am-6pm
Phone: 778-565-4202
Website: www.o2computers.ca
