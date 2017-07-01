 
Scientific Scholar is a publishing company established in 2016

Scientific Scholar's mission is Share, Learn and Improve. It is an advance manuscript management system developed by experienced journal editors/authors for the scientific publishing community.
 
 
PITTSFORD, N.Y. - July 1, 2017 - PRLog -- As  the editors/authors are directly involved in developing this manuscript management system they have removed all the pitfalls of the existing systems also enhanced  user friendliness of the system. Scientific Scholar has advanced features like

• Reviewers can accept or decline assignments, without even logging in, via secure deep links.
• Save time in the reviewer discovery process with built in Database integrated into manuscript management system.
• Personalized client service and online training in the use of manuscript management system.
• Author home pages provide status information as a paper moves through the review process, reducing the need for authors to contact you for status updates.
• Editor home pages track and provide information on all manuscripts in the system, enabling editors to easily manage their workflow.
• Export accepted manuscripts and data to downstream production systems. Manage user permissions by configuring roles for Editors-in-Chief, Managing Editors, Editorial Assistants and administrators.
• Step-by-step instructions, a help menu, tutorials and an excellent support system to deal with any queries that arise.
• Open Access fee processing using paypal and other eCommerce platforms.
• Integration with standards such as ORCID, Ringgold, Fund Ref, JATS and CRediT.
• Similarity Check, and Artwork Quality Check options instantly surface information useful to editors.
• All correspondence and data are stored and backed up electronically, so maintaining personal electronic or paper files is not required.
• Automatically link submitted references to CrossRef® and PubMed, and reformat to journal style.
• Editorial dashboard offers quick visualization of key data such as submitting authors by region or country. http://scientificscholar.com
Source:Imaging Science Today LLC
Email:***@scientificscholar.com
