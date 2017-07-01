News By Tag
Scientific Scholar is a publishing company established in 2016
Scientific Scholar's mission is Share, Learn and Improve. It is an advance manuscript management system developed by experienced journal editors/authors for the scientific publishing community.
• Reviewers can accept or decline assignments, without even logging in, via secure deep links.
• Save time in the reviewer discovery process with built in Database integrated into manuscript management system.
• Personalized client service and online training in the use of manuscript management system.
• Author home pages provide status information as a paper moves through the review process, reducing the need for authors to contact you for status updates.
• Editor home pages track and provide information on all manuscripts in the system, enabling editors to easily manage their workflow.
• Export accepted manuscripts and data to downstream production systems. Manage user permissions by configuring roles for Editors-in-Chief, Managing Editors, Editorial Assistants and administrators.
• Step-by-step instructions, a help menu, tutorials and an excellent support system to deal with any queries that arise.
• Open Access fee processing using paypal and other eCommerce platforms.
• Integration with standards such as ORCID, Ringgold, Fund Ref, JATS and CRediT.
• Similarity Check, and Artwork Quality Check options instantly surface information useful to editors.
• All correspondence and data are stored and backed up electronically, so maintaining personal electronic or paper files is not required.
• Automatically link submitted references to CrossRef® and PubMed, and reformat to journal style.
• Editorial dashboard offers quick visualization of key data such as submitting authors by region or country. http://scientificscholar.com
