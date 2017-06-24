 
The Dewitt-Tilton Group Director of Operations Certified at Star Building Systems' Builder School

 
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Kim Thomas of the Savannah-based commercial construction company, the Dewitt-Tilton Group, received certification from the Star Building Systems' Builder School in Oklahoma City.

Thomas is the Director of Operations for the Dewitt-Tilton Group, which has been an authorized Star Builder since June of 2016.

During the four days of instruction, participants were introduced to topics such as leading-edge building products and new methods for metal building construction. Throughout the week students met with industry experts presenting new trends with estimating, engineering, customer service and field service.

Attendance included representatives from both national and international firms.

"Collaborating with these teachers has given us insight into the best building techniques for a range of projects," said Thomas. "We are proud to be a part of a society of builders that dedicate so much to ensuring excellence."

Students received a Certificate of Completion plaque which was presented by Star's President, David Alexander.

ABOUT THE DEWITT TILTON GROUP:
The Dewitt Tilton Group, a premier construction firm located in Savannah, Ga., specializes in commercial construction. The principals, Andrew Dewitt and Chris Tilton, have over 50 years of combined experience in the local construction industry. The firm manages every aspect of a commercial project from pre-construction to the final walk through. Known for using only highly reputable contractors, the Dewitt Tilton Group brings to the table design, engineering and construction capabilities which guarantee a smooth construction process for each client. The firm is located at 2807-A Roger Lacey Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404. For more information or to contact the Dewitt Tilton Group, please call 912.777.3404 or visit http://www.dewitttiltongroup.com

CONTACT
Kim Thomas
Dewitt Tilton Group
912-777-3404
kim@dewitttiltongroup.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade PR
912.844.9990
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Email Verified
