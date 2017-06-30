 
EdVie launches 'Student of The Year', merit based rewards upto 110%

 
HYDERABAD, India - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Edvie has launched 'Student of The Year', a reward program for students. Under this, they are providing students with merit based discounts of upto 110% on their Online IIT JEE Foundation Course. The discounts are based on student's performance in last academic class. The discount varies from 110% to 25%.

"We want to reward students based on their performance in their last academic year. We want to motivate them by rewarding the hard work they put in in their previous grade. These rewards will also make it more affordable for parents to utilize the high quality of online education for their children." said Dhiraj Gautam, Head of Marketing, EdVie.

Students have to simply upload a clear image of their Final Report Card on Edvie's website. Students can also Whatsapp the image to them. EdVie informs the students about the discount awarded based on their percentage marks.

The period of the reward is from 24th June, 2017 to  28th July, 2017 (including both the days).

visit http://www.edvie.com/back-to-school for more details.

