News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
EdVie launches 'Student of The Year', merit based rewards upto 110%
"We want to reward students based on their performance in their last academic year. We want to motivate them by rewarding the hard work they put in in their previous grade. These rewards will also make it more affordable for parents to utilize the high quality of online education for their children." said Dhiraj Gautam, Head of Marketing, EdVie.
Students have to simply upload a clear image of their Final Report Card on Edvie's website. Students can also Whatsapp the image to them. EdVie informs the students about the discount awarded based on their percentage marks.
The period of the reward is from 24th June, 2017 to 28th July, 2017 (including both the days).
visit http://www.edvie.com/
Contact
Manager,
EdVie, Enlume Technologies Pvt Ltd.
***@edvie.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 30, 2017