Discovery Shores Boracay Celebrates 10th Anniversary
It's a decade of "Service That's All Heart" for Discovery Shores Boracay, a luxury resort in Boracay
The top resort in Boracay recently held a 2-day celebration to mark a decade of success with the theme "10 wonderful years of service with a heart" which was very fitting because the resort team's service culture is rooted on thoughtful, heartfelt hospitality and is the reason for the resort's popularity.
A gathering of top Discovery executives led by The Discovery Leisure Company, Inc. Chief Operating Officer Jun Parreno and Discovery Shores Hotel Manager Erwin Lopez welcomed VIP guests that included pioneer employees, travel industry partners, repeat guests, Boracay hoteliers and media personalities on the first night of festivities. The event kicked off with a fun and high-spirited display of Discovery friendliness and spontanaeity as the resort staff paraded and danced their way into the party venue accompanied by lively island music. A highlight of the evening was when the 18 pioneer employees who were part of the Discovery Shores team pre-opening team were honored with a surprise trip to Osaka, Japan. Adding a sense of nostalgia was the presentation of a video montage showing the unforgettable moments of the men and women who have built lives, careers, friendships in Discovery Shores through the years. Like their eagerly awaited New Year's Eve parties, Discovery Shores lit the evening sky with a grand fireworks display. The crowd cheered as they watched the burst of light and colors accompanied by the lively beats courtesy of club favorite DJ Ron Poe. It was a grand and memorable way to cap the first night of this 2-day celebration.
Day 2 of the festivities was the time to recognize the contribution of travel industry partners. On a cool, moon-lit evening, Discovery Shores' Director of Sales Mark Ranada honored their top producers with an outdoor dinner featuring dishes from the resort's soon-to-open Forno Osteria at Estate XI. Then it was on to the awarding ceremony where every valued partner was presented with a true work of art - individual brass and glass trophies by artist Ferdinand Cacnio depicting a woman with her hand pressed to her heart, echoing the gesture and service philosophy of the Discovery group - "Service That's All Heart." Aside from recognition and tokens of genuine appreciation from Discovery Shores, the Top Producers were showered with additional gifts from event partners Discovery Primea, Discovery Suites, Banana Republic, Beach Hut, Oster, The Foreign Post and Corporate International Travel and Tours.
The 10th anniversary of Discovery Shores Boracay continues with special offers and activities for valued guests. As a special offering, guests can enjoy a special rate of PHP 10,500++ per night in a Junior Suite inclusive of breakfast and round trip Caticlan Airport transfers.
Book now for stays in June to November 2017. Check out the full details of this exciting offer at http://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com/
About Discovery Shores Boracay
Discovery Shores Boracay is an award-winning 88-suite luxury resort in Station 1 of White Beach. The beachfront property features the highly-acclaimed Terra Wellness Spa and well-loved restaurants Sands and Indigo. The resort is a Country Winner of the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2015 as a Luxury Island Resort and a Luxury Wedding Destination, and is consistently listed in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Hotels.
Discovery Shores Boracay is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts, and is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts Lifestyle Collection. Get updates via the official website at http://www.discoveryshoresboracay.com.
