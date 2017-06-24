 
Industry News





We're up all night to get tacky!

 
 
get tacky
get tacky
NORWICH, England - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The battle against dust and dirt will always be a tricky one, particularly when dirt is transferred from one place to another via footwear or airborne particles.
To help combat this problem, Teknomek offers a range of sticky tack matting that catches and holds onto dust and dirt on contact, with 'permanent' or disposable options to suit your environment and foot traffic.

Our permanent sticky tack mats have a long-lasting, smooth vinyl polymer surface that attracts airborne particles electromagnetically, as well as removing 98% of contaminants from shoes. They're designed for long-term use to reduce cost and waste – a simple clean with mild detergent and tackiness is restored!

Our disposable polythene mats are a convenient alternative, especially in areas of heavy foot traffic. Each mat has 30 numbered layers that can be torn off at the end of each day (or whenever necessary) and simply thrown away. Think of a large, flat, sticky jotter pad on the floor and you get the idea. These wonderfully tacky products are available in a range of sizes, or you can specify a bespoke size (expect longer lead times).

For more information, step onto our sticky tack matting page. https://www.teknomek.co.uk/news/Tecknomekgetstacky/
