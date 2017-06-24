News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Quick Credit Pte Ltd - Best Money Lender in Singapore
Quick Credit is one of the Top License Money Lender in Singapore.
Are you looking for a license money lender? Well, look no further. We are a licensed moneylender in Singapore. Quick Credit Pte Ltd has been in operations since 2002. This means we have been around for at least 15 years!
With so many years of experience, we will know exactly how to help you with your financial problems. Our loan consultants will be able to advice you exactly on how you should go about to managing your money.
Types of Loans
We provide many types of loans to citizens of Singapore. Not to worry if you are from another country. As long as you are working in Singapore we will be able to help you with your cash needs.
Currently we provide, monthly loans, payday loans, personal loans, debt consolidation. The newest type of loan that we provide is wedding loan! We all know how expensive weddings can get. As such, we have come up with this loan to help couples who are about to get married.
Our most popular loan is loan customisation. Why is this loan type so popular? Because your cash needs may not be exactly what we have listed. As such we will come up with a custom loan to match exactly what you need.
Repayment Terms
Our repayment terms are all monthly terms. Unlike some moneylenders who only provide weekly loans. It is impossible to make weekly repayments when you only get your salary once a month. This is different if you get paid weekly or daily. But most jobs do not have a weekly payment.
Special Terms
Right now! We are also providing a special promotional repayment terms to people who quote " ZEQC " when coming in to take a loan! Of course this will be dependable on your conditions as well!
Now if you need a loan, you will know who to look for! And that is us! Call us at +65 6899 6188 for any questions that you may have. If you want to find our office, our address is 2 Jurong East Street 21 #04-01A IMM Building Singapore 609601. Remember to always borrow from a license money lender! Check out our reviews online too, we have one of the highest positive money lender review! http://www.quickcredit.com.sg/
Contact
Ivy Quick Credit
+65 6899 6188
enquiry@quickcredit.com.sg
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse