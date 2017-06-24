News By Tag
Global Solar Outdoor LED Lights Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
Global solar outdoor LED lights market is expected to grow at a robust pace over the forecast period
Market Size and Forecast
The growth of the outdoor LED lighting market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems across the globe and development of infrastructure such as smart cities that led to the implementation of solar outdoor LED lighting systems.
Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue in solar outdoor LED lighting globally. Led by China and India, the market in this region is expected to showcase significant growth owing to favorable government policies in order to utilize renewable power sources and rising environmental concerns.
North America solar outdoor LED lights market is expected to show a tremendous growth over the forecast period owing to early adoption of solar LED lighting across the region. It has been notified that top manufacturers such as Osram and GE have started to emphasize more on their solar outdoor LED lighting products. Europe stood at third position in this market. U.K and Germany are the leading revenue contributors in solar outdoor LED lights market in Europe. The Africa and Middle East countries furnish maximum potential for expansion in this market. Solar outdoor LED market in these regions is particularly driven by initiatives such as awareness campaigns, subsidies and many programs aimed to boost the adoption for solar LED outdoor lighting.
Market Segmentation
Our in-depth analysis segmented the solar outdoor LED lights market in the following segments:
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Others
By Power
Less than 50W
Between 50W and 150W
More than 150W
By Region
Global solar outdoor LED lights market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea &Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
The factors propelling the growth of solar outdoor LED lights market are the lighting systems based on Internet of Things (IoT), reduction in the prices of LEDs and penetration of LEDs as a light source in outdoor lighting applications such as architectural, highways & roadways and public places.
Rapid pace of urbanization coupled with government initiatives for the adoption of solar LED lighting as they are eco-friendly and cost-efficient are the major factors driving the growth of outdoor LED lights.
Increase in per capita income and rise in purchasing power of the consumers are anticipated to be the dynamic factors behind the rapid growth of solar LED lighting market.
However, the growth of solar outdoor LED lights market may be hampered by the higher initial installing cost of solar LED light. Snow, dust and moisture can accumulate on horizontal panels, further which will lead to reduction of energy production and the product might not work properly.
Key players
The major key players for solar outdoor LED lights market are as follows
Philips
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Hubbell outdoor
Blooma aurora
Ligman
Okawa Screw manufacturing
Gamasonic
Carmanah
Cree lightning
Solas Ray
UM Green
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global solar outdoor LED lights market is segmented as follows:
By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Power Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
