SpreadBetMagazine.com Relaunches Under New Ownership

According to Alex Turner, Senior Editor of SpreadBetMagazine.com, many trading sites spend too little time discussing the negative sides of trading. The relaunched site is looking to take a more rounded view of the markets.

"A lot of websites tend to be overly positive towards the industry and to the brokers. That's because they are often reliant on advertising revenues and broker commissions. They don't want to put readers off opening accounts.

"We also earn fees from the brokers but, at the same time, we think there is an opportunity to be a clearer about the cost of trading and that includes discussing losses."

"The UK election threw up quite a surprise and that's also the kind of story we like to discuss. It will have caught out quite a few investors and it's a great example of where spread betting can go wrong. We spend time discussing what happened as well as some simple risk management techniques."

The previous editors took a more advanced look at trading. Turner thinks the updated website can help many investors who are new to trading.

"The old team wrote some great articles. However, we're now aiming at less experienced traders where risk management skills, trading techniques and an understanding of the basics are often learnt the hard way."

In December 2016 the Financial Conduct Authority, the UK regulator, released analysis that showed 82% of retail investors using leveraged products lost money. It's this large group of traders that we want to help.

"It doesn't matter if you are spread betting, trading CFDs or trading forex, these products are not straightforward. Whether it's our longer trading guides, captions under the images or even the first cartoon on the homepage, we're trying to get investors to think about their potential downside."

"Long-term we'd like to help traders increase their profits. In the short-term, we want to help the 82% by getting them to improve their risk management. Baby steps", concluded Turner.

About Spread Bet Magazine

The new www.SpreadBetMagazine.com site concentrates on the most popular stock markets as well as forex and commodities.

The site covers a range of topics, including:

- Risk management
- Hidden costs and commissions
- Trading offers and the offers that aren't that useful to a lot of traders

Spread betting, CFDs and forex trading carry a high level of risk. You can lose more than your initial investment. These products are not suitable for all investors. Only speculate with money that you can afford to lose. Make sure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent financial advice where necessary.

Source: SpreadBetMagazine.com
Email: ***@spreadbetmagazine.com


