Quick steps to change signature in Gmail account
You may have seen in some of your friends or colleagues mail account that a piece of information is automatically added at the end or beginning of the mail account. These could be in the form of graphics or image.
Steps to change Signature in Gmail account:
Step 1: From your browser visit the Gmail Sign in page and when landed then login to the account by the desired account username and password.
Step 2: After having done the same click on the "Settings" icon which they can locate at the top right corner of the mail account.
Step 3: Users can then select "Settings" and then they can simply scroll down and locate to the "Signature" section and modify the old Signature with the new one in the Signature text in the box.
Step 4: Users can also make also the necessary formatting if required and after having done the same users can move down to the bottom of the page to click on "Save Changes" and complete the task.
