June 2017





Adaptive Cruise Control System Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Adaptive Cruise Control System is accounted at $XX million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. The rising number of accidents due to increase in traffic is the primary factor favouring the market. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes, greater sales of premium and luxury cars, increasing use of sensors, government initiatives to improve fuel efficiencies and safety attributes of vehicles are some of the drivers for Adaptive Cruise Control Market. However, high cost of product is major restraint limiting the market growth. The Adaptive Cruise Control system market faces the challenge in the regions with higher intensity of fog, rainfalls and snowfalls conditions.

Asia Pacific region accounted for the overall growth in the Adaptive Cruise Control System market. The factors such as rising demand of premium and luxury cars in this region are valuable to the overall growth of the global adaptive cruise control system market. Europe is the region which is a major market to the product and is home for the major suppliers of adaptive cruise control systems.

Some of the key players in the market include Denso Corporation, Magna International Inc., Mando Corporation, Valeo SA, TRW Automotive, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmBH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Delco Electronics, Hitachi Ltd., Nissan motor Company, Siemens VDO and Bendix.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/adaptive-cruise-control...

Vehicle Types Covered:
• Passenger vehicles
o Luxury cars
o Mid-range cars
o Premium cars
• Commercial vehicles

Technology Covered:
• Infrared sensors
• Laser sensors
• Image sensors
• Radar sensors
• Ultrasonic sensors

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/adaptive-cruise-control-system-market

