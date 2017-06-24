 
News By Tag
* India Premium Packaging
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


Food and Beverage Sector Driving the Premium Packaging Industry

Premium Packaging industry in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecasted period , says RNCOS in its latest report.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
India Premium Packaging

Industry:
Business

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Premium Packaging industry in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 21% during the forecasted period of 2017-2022, says RNCOS in its latest report.

The premium packaging industry in the country is experiencing growth with the modernization and increasing need of good packaging. The consumers are ready to pay premium for both the product as well as its packaging. With the growing disposable income and relatively increasing demand of premium packaging, the industry is being driven at a CAGR of 21% during the forecasted period 2017-2022.

According to our latest research study, "India Premium Packaging Industry Outlook 2022",

Premium packaging plays significant role in strengthening the brand image amongst its consumers. Also, increasing trend of gifting on various occasions has become a customary practice in the country. With the advent of festive season, the premium packaged goods become the preferential choice of the Indian populace as a gift.

Further, new packaging materials that are able to retain maximum properties of food will continue to drive the packaging industry amongst the retailers. In the urban area, busy lifestyle, increasing acceptation towards premium product etc. makes India a suitable market for the investment in premium packaging industry.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM901.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:India Premium Packaging
Industry:Business
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share