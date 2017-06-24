News By Tag
Sign Faster and More Efficiently with eSignly Electronic Signature API
As a business owner your number one priority is to make your business more and more profitable.
What are your overhead expenses? Perhaps you are spending too much money on paperwork that you can cut back on. How efficient are the work hours of your employees? May be they are so busy with paperwork management that they have little time left for more constructive work.
If your business is suffering from these bottlenecks, then you should consider implementing e signature API into your workflows. Esignature API is a way of integrating e-signatures directly into your business applications and making your applications e-signature ready.
eSignly, a leading electronic signature solutions provider, offers efficient electronic signature API that you can easily add to your simple to complex applications. Here are some of the benefits of using eSignly e signature API:
1) Sign documents from within your application itself. No need to be redirected anywhere else for signing.
2) Make the electronic signing process more quick for yourself and your employees.
3) Let e-signatures become a part of all your business workflows.
4) Since the eSignly esignature API is user-friendly, you can understand and start using it in no time.
5) Quick deployment time so that you can get back to your regular business functioning as soon as possible.
Some of the key features of eSignly electronic signature API are as follows:
(i) Create, cancel, and delete signing request.
(ii) Send documents and download documents.
(iii) Check document status.
(iv) Auto attach signature.
(v) Delete a recipient from a signing request.
(vi) Add more recipients to a signing request.
About eSignly:
eSignly e-signature solution is everything you need to sign your documents electronically. With its e signature API, eSignly takes your electronic signing experience to the next level. Upload, sign, share, and track your critical documents with eSignly API solution and make your business operations more streamlined than ever.
For more information about us login to our website at https://www.esignly.com/
