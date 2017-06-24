 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


News: Summer offers in London at The Capital and The Levin Hotels

LONDON CALLING Summer Music Breaks at The Capital and The Levin Hotels, Knightsbridge
 
 
The Capital, Knightsbridge
The Capital, Knightsbridge
 
KNIGHTSBRIDGE, England - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Please contact us for further info, images or to arrange a visit

As London tunes up for a summer of music, The Capital and The Levin hotels are the perfect pitch at the heart of Knightsbridge, ideally placed for promenading, rock & roll in the Park and classical recitals in the West End and further afield.  Throughout July and August luxury double rooms are on offer from £340 per room per night based on two sharing, including breakfast and VAT. Reservations: www.capitalhotel.co.uk (020 7589 5171) and www.thelevinhotel.co.uk (020 7589 6286).

In a quiet residential street close to Harrods, a good night's sleep after a full-on rock concert in nearby Hyde Park is guaranteed.  Both hotels are equally well-placed for the Royal Albert Hall, home of the BBC Proms - a 15-minute stroll or 5 minutes away by bus or taxi.  Cadogan Hall, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's London home, is less than 10 minutes' walk.  Holland Park and its open-air opera is 20 minutes by taxi.  Take a picnic and head north to Hampstead for a lakeside concert at Kenwood House.

British Summer Time Hyde Park has Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers closing the week-long rock-fest on July 9; the BBC Proms run from July 14 to September 9; Holland Park Opera and Kenwood House have concerts up to July 29; Cadogan Hall concerts - a mix of jazz and classical evenings with international guest artistes - run year-round.

As well as their wonderfully convenient location, both hotels offer value for money, comfort and a friendly welcome.  Consider a night-cap or book a post-concert light bite in the convivial Capital Bar on return.

ACCOMMODATION INFORMATION:

THE LEVIN (www.thelevinhotel.co.uk) is a sophisticated art-deco style hotel offering contemporary charm and 12 beautifully-appointed bedrooms in a quiet residential street at the heart of Knightsbridge.  The Levin serves breakfast and lunch Monday to Saturday and breakfast on Sunday; for dinner, Outlaw's at The Capital (one Michelin star) next door can be cross-charged to the room.

THE CAPITAL (www.capitalhotel.co.uk) is London's original boutique grand hotel combines style and sophistication with a warm welcome guaranteed by the loyal and long-serving corps of staff.  The Capital offers 49 superb bedrooms, including 8 suites, and a selection of comfortable apartments, a fashionable whisky bar and renowned seafood Chef Nathan Outlaw's London establishment, Outlaw's at The Capital (Michelin star).  There is also a variety of elegant rooms for private hire and dining.

Both hotels are included in the Warwick Hotels & Resorts collection and benefit from the quiet of a residential street at the heart of Knightsbridge.  Surrounded by some of London's most famous shops – Harrods and Harvey Nichols - they are in striking range of Hyde Park and London landmarks such as the Victoria and Albert Museum and The Royal Albert Hall.  The West End and Theatreland are a short taxi ride away.

