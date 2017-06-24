News By Tag
News: Summer offers in London at The Capital and The Levin Hotels
LONDON CALLING Summer Music Breaks at The Capital and The Levin Hotels, Knightsbridge
As London tunes up for a summer of music, The Capital and The Levin hotels are the perfect pitch at the heart of Knightsbridge, ideally placed for promenading, rock & roll in the Park and classical recitals in the West End and further afield. Throughout July and August luxury double rooms are on offer from £340 per room per night based on two sharing, including breakfast and VAT. Reservations:
In a quiet residential street close to Harrods, a good night's sleep after a full-on rock concert in nearby Hyde Park is guaranteed. Both hotels are equally well-placed for the Royal Albert Hall, home of the BBC Proms - a 15-minute stroll or 5 minutes away by bus or taxi. Cadogan Hall, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's London home, is less than 10 minutes' walk. Holland Park and its open-air opera is 20 minutes by taxi. Take a picnic and head north to Hampstead for a lakeside concert at Kenwood House.
British Summer Time Hyde Park has Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers closing the week-long rock-fest on July 9; the BBC Proms run from July 14 to September 9; Holland Park Opera and Kenwood House have concerts up to July 29; Cadogan Hall concerts - a mix of jazz and classical evenings with international guest artistes - run year-round.
As well as their wonderfully convenient location, both hotels offer value for money, comfort and a friendly welcome. Consider a night-cap or book a post-concert light bite in the convivial Capital Bar on return.
ACCOMMODATION INFORMATION:
THE LEVIN (www.thelevinhotel.co.uk) is a sophisticated art-deco style hotel offering contemporary charm and 12 beautifully-
THE CAPITAL (www.capitalhotel.co.uk) is London's original boutique grand hotel combines style and sophistication with a warm welcome guaranteed by the loyal and long-serving corps of staff. The Capital offers 49 superb bedrooms, including 8 suites, and a selection of comfortable apartments, a fashionable whisky bar and renowned seafood Chef Nathan Outlaw's London establishment, Outlaw's at The Capital (Michelin star). There is also a variety of elegant rooms for private hire and dining.
Both hotels are included in the Warwick Hotels & Resorts collection and benefit from the quiet of a residential street at the heart of Knightsbridge. Surrounded by some of London's most famous shops – Harrods and Harvey Nichols - they are in striking range of Hyde Park and London landmarks such as the Victoria and Albert Museum and The Royal Albert Hall. The West End and Theatreland are a short taxi ride away.
