CFB Bots Announces Robotic Process Automation Scholarship
Scholarship seeks talented individuals with an interest in Robotic Process Automation and the Future of Work
"Looking beyond the hype, Robotic Process Automation technology, in and of itself, is no panacea. Ironically, the key to realizing the significant benefits bandied by the industry is people. Talented individuals who can leverage technology to help improve business processes. It is thus with the objective of attracting more talent into our industry that we have decided to launch this Scholarship."
Open to all individuals currently enrolled in a full-time undergraduate or graduate programme at an accredited university, each applicant is required to submit an essay on the topic of RPA or the Future of Work. The essays will be judged based on the following criteria: originality, demonstrated understanding of the topic, out-of-the-box thinking, clarity of thoughts, and commercial potential.
The successful Scholarship recipient stands to receive an attractive cash award of US$2,000 with no attached bond. In addition, the recipient receives an internship opportunity with CFB Bots where he or she has the chance to shape the future of this exciting industry.
Applications to the Scholarship commences on June 30, 2017 and closes on October 31, 2017.
About CFB Bots
CFB Bots is a technology startup specializing in Robotic Process Automation. We provide a digital workforce solution that helps to automate administrative or clerical work by mimicking human actions. By leveraging our technology, our customers can become Cheaper, Faster and Better, while empowering their employees to pursue meaningful, differentiated work. For more information, please visit https://www.cfb-
Contact
Liu Siyong
***@cfb-bots.com
