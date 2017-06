CFB Bots Announces Robotic Process Automation Scholarship

Scholarship seeks talented individuals with an interest in Robotic Process Automation and the Future of Work

Contact

Liu Siyong

***@cfb-bots.com Liu Siyong

End

-- CFB Bots is pleased to announce the launch of the industry's first Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Scholarship. As RPA rapidly gains traction among many enterprises today, there is a palpable shortage of talented RPA practitioners in this nascent industry. This has resulted in an extreme supply-demand imbalance, and threatens the ability of the industry as a whole to achieve its lofty goals. The objectives of this Scholarship is thus to attract more talented individuals to pursue a career in this industry, and to promote greater discourse around RPA and more generally, the Future of Work.Open to all individuals currently enrolled in a full-time undergraduate or graduate programme at an accredited university, each applicant is required to submit an essay on the topic of RPA or the Future of Work. The essays will be judged based on the following criteria: originality, demonstrated understanding of the topic, out-of-the-box thinking, clarity of thoughts, and commercial potential.The successful Scholarship recipient stands to receive an attractive cash award of US$2,000 with no attached bond. In addition, the recipient receives an internship opportunity with CFB Bots where he or she has the chance to shape the future of this exciting industry.Applications to the Scholarship commences on June 30, 2017 and closes on October 31, 2017.CFB Bots is a technology startup specializing in Robotic Process Automation. We provide a digital workforce solution that helps to automate administrative or clerical work by mimicking human actions. By leveraging our technology, our customers can become Cheaper, Faster and Better, while empowering their employees to pursue meaningful, differentiated work. For more information, please visit https://www.cfb- bots.com