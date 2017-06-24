PH: The new Social Networking Capital of the World

Filipinos have topped the Global Internet Time Usage chart. Businesses loom large at Digital Marketing Skill Gap.

-- Manila, Philippines – The Philippines has been ranked 1on the average Internet time usage per day with an average of 5 hours and 30 minutes and garnered 2on the number of internet users growth with 27% increase from 2016. These trends continue to reinforce the importance of largely ignorant digital marketing practices in the Philippines as a potent and influential avenue in affecting people's lives and businesses.In order to drive Digital Marketing adoption, drive innovation, and raise the bar for best practices in the region, APEX Global (http://www.apexgloballearning.com/), one of the country's leading learning solution providers, today, announced that it has officially partnered with the Online Marketing Certified Professionals (OMCP) – the pioneers in creating Digital Marketing standards from Silicon Valley."Today's global economies demand globally recognized certifications which are valued and honored across the world. Partnering with OMCPis one of the series of steps that will allow us to add significant value to our clients' businesses by helping them bridge the critical skill gap, offer structured curriculum and designations. In addition, we are launching many new age courses in the areas of Big Data, DevOps and Cloud computing to support the growing need of talent development in the Philippines and ASEAN region", said Karthik Subburaman, APEX Global, Country Director.In a separate statement, OMCPchairman & President, Michael Stebbins said, "We are excited to partner with APEX Global and bring our world-renowned professional certification programs - tailored to the needs of today's digital marketing professionals in the Philippines and the ASEAN".APEX Global's digital marketing training focuses on the 9 core disciplines:Social Media Marketing, Pay-Per-Click Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Web Analytics, Content Marketing, Conversion Optimization, Email Marketing, Mobile Marketing, and Marketing Automation. The course is taught by seasoned Digital Marketers and evangelists like Greg Jarboe, Member of OMCP steering committee and author of amazon bestseller, YouTube and Video Marketing: An Hour A Day.OMCP® is the leading independent standard for certification of online marketing professionals. Its mission is to continually improve the standards of practice, education, and employment of online marketers. This is accomplished firstly through maintenance of the competency and exam standards for online marketing in coordination with industry leaders like Avinash Kaushik, Brian Eisenberg, Brand Geddes and more. Secondly by certification and credentialing of individual practitioners, agencies, and educational institutions.APEX Global's mission is to help professionals in the Philippines and ASEAN region acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy. The company provides training in disciplines like Project Management, Digital Marketing, Big Data and Cloud, where technologies and best practices are changing rapidly and demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply. Based in Manila, Philippines, Apex Global has helped over 300,000 professionals and companies across 5 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and up-skill their employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. APEX Global's blended learning approach combines online videos, physical classroom training, project work, and 24/7 teaching assistance. Visit www.apexgloballearning.com for more details.