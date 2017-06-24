News By Tag
PH: The new Social Networking Capital of the World
Filipinos have topped the Global Internet Time Usage chart. Businesses loom large at Digital Marketing Skill Gap.
In order to drive Digital Marketing adoption, drive innovation, and raise the bar for best practices in the region, APEX Global (http://www.apexgloballearning.com/)
"Today's global economies demand globally recognized certifications which are valued and honored across the world. Partnering with OMCPⓇ is one of the series of steps that will allow us to add significant value to our clients' businesses by helping them bridge the critical skill gap, offer structured curriculum and designations. In addition, we are launching many new age courses in the areas of Big Data, DevOps and Cloud computing to support the growing need of talent development in the Philippines and ASEAN region", said Karthik Subburaman, APEX Global, Country Director.
In a separate statement, OMCPⓇ chairman & President, Michael Stebbins said, "We are excited to partner with APEX Global and bring our world-renowned professional certification programs - tailored to the needs of today's digital marketing professionals in the Philippines and the ASEAN".
APEX Global's digital marketing training focuses on the 9 core disciplines:
About OMCP
OMCP® is the leading independent standard for certification of online marketing professionals. Its mission is to continually improve the standards of practice, education, and employment of online marketers. This is accomplished firstly through maintenance of the competency and exam standards for online marketing in coordination with industry leaders like Avinash Kaushik, Brian Eisenberg, Brand Geddes and more. Secondly by certification and credentialing of individual practitioners, agencies, and educational institutions.
About APEX Global
APEX Global's mission is to help professionals in the Philippines and ASEAN region acquire the skills they need to succeed in today's digital economy. The company provides training in disciplines like Project Management, Digital Marketing, Big Data and Cloud, where technologies and best practices are changing rapidly and demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply. Based in Manila, Philippines, Apex Global has helped over 300,000 professionals and companies across 5 countries get trained, acquire certifications, and up-skill their employees. Its training courses are designed and updated by renowned industry experts. APEX Global's blended learning approach combines online videos, physical classroom training, project work, and 24/7 teaching assistance. Visit www.apexgloballearning.com for more details.
