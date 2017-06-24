News By Tag
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)
The report Global Hereditary Angioedema Market analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. and European markets.
During an HAE attack, swelling can happen in a variety of places. This includes the hands, feet, genitals, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and throat. Symptoms last about 2 to 5 days and then slowly decrease. Although people are born with a genetic defect, the symptoms start in childhood and worsen during teenage years. Many people do not know they have HAE until they are diagnosed in adulthood.
There are three types of hereditary angioedema, called type I, II, and III, which can be distinguished by their underlying causes and levels of a protein called C1 inhibitor in the blood. The classification of HAE into 3 types is based on what problem the genetic defect causes. Treatment of HAE relies on long–term prophylaxis, short–term prophylaxis, and the treatment of acute attacks. The long–term goal is to minimize the frequency and severity of angioedema episodes.
The global hereditary angioedema market is set to experience favourable growth driven by factors such as increasing diagnosis of hereditary angioedema & rising health care expenditure. Further, the scope of growth for this market will be broadened by increasing uptake of prophylaxis therapy and global economic development. The major trends that can be observed in this market include introduction of novel drugs, increasing awareness for HAE and oral medication for HAE attacks.
The report "Global Hereditary Angioedema Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. and European markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players Shire Plc., CSL Limited, Pharming Group N.V. & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global Hereditary Angioedema market along with the study of the regional markets.
