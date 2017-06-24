 
Industry News





Global Hereditary Angioedema Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)

The report Global Hereditary Angioedema Market analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. and European markets.
 
 
DELHI, India - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) is a rare hereditary disease caused by a genetic deficiency in a gene known as C1 inhibitor (C1-INH). It is characterized by attacks of edema (swelling). These are unpredictable and can affect various areas of the body including the stomach, hands, feet, arms, legs, genitals, throat, and face. Depending on the severity of the disease, some people can have many attacks each month, while others go months without an attack.

During an HAE attack, swelling can happen in a variety of places. This includes the hands, feet, genitals, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and throat. Symptoms last about 2 to 5 days and then slowly decrease. Although people are born with a genetic defect, the symptoms start in childhood and worsen during teenage years. Many people do not know they have HAE until they are diagnosed in adulthood.

There are three types of hereditary angioedema, called type I, II, and III, which can be distinguished by their underlying causes and levels of a protein called C1 inhibitor in the blood. The classification of HAE into 3 types is based on what problem the genetic defect causes. Treatment of HAE relies on long–term prophylaxis, short–term prophylaxis, and the treatment of acute attacks. The long–term goal is to minimize the frequency and severity of angioedema episodes.

The global hereditary angioedema market is set to experience favourable growth driven by factors such as increasing diagnosis of hereditary angioedema & rising health care expenditure. Further, the scope of growth for this market will be broadened by increasing uptake of prophylaxis therapy and global economic development. The major trends that can be observed in this market include introduction of novel drugs, increasing awareness for HAE and oral medication for HAE attacks.

The report "Global Hereditary Angioedema Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. and European markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report. The four major players Shire Plc., CSL Limited, Pharming Group N.V. & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global Hereditary Angioedema market along with the study of the regional markets.

List of Charts

Hereditary Angioedema Treatment Therapies
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market by Drug (2016)
Global Cinryze Revenue Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Haegarda/Berinert Revenue Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The U.S. Total Hereditary Angioedema & Diagnosed Patients (2016-2021)
The U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Patient Population on Prophylaxis (2016-2021)
The U.S. Hereditary Angioedema Market by Drug (2016)
The U.S. Cinryze Revenue Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The U.S. Haegarda/Berinert Revenue Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Europe Total Hereditary Angioedema & Diagnosed Patients (2016-2021)
Europe Hereditary Angioedema Patient Population on Prophylaxis (2016-2021)
Europe Hereditary Angioedema Market by Drug (2016)
Europe Cinryze Revenue Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Europe Haegarda/Berinert Revenue Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Increasing Diagnosis in the U.S. and Europe (2016-2021)
Global GDP Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global HealthCare Expenditure Per Capita (2012-2016)
Global GNI Per Capita (2012-2016)
Shire Plc. Sales by Therapeutic Areas (2016)
Shire Plc. Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Shire Plc. Research & Development Expenses (2014-2016)
CSL Limited Revenue by Segments (2016)
CSL Limited Revenue and Net Profit (2012-2016)
CSL Limited Research & Development Expenses (2014-2016)
Pharming Group N.V. Revenue by Geographic Region (2016)
Pharming Group N.V. Revenue and Net Loss (2012-2016)
Pharming Group N.V. Research & Development Expenses (2014-2016)
BioCryst Drug Development Programs (2016)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Revenue and Net Loss (2012-2016)
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Research and Development Expenses (2014-2016)

List of Tables

Types of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)
Pipeline Drugs in Development for HAE (2016)
Global Hereditary Angioedema Key Players - Revenue & Market Cap Comparison (2016)
Global Hereditary Angioedema Market - Drug Comparison (2016)
Shire Plc. Collaborations and Acquisitions (2016/2017)

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-her...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
