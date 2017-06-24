 
Industry News





How people can book special meals on Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines also known by DAL is one of the major American airline service headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
 
AMITYVILLE, N.Y. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The company has quite bigger fleet size and flights are available for almost every place worldwide. There are many people who travel everyday and also they seek best range of foods. On the company's web portal Delta airlines reservations phone number is mentioned through which you can ask for your loving food and also can book at that time.

How to book special meals on delta airlines step-by-step:

• In the very first step you need to login into your panel.
• There while booking you see the option of food requirement.
• There are various range of food depend on the regions you belong to.
• For Hindu, Muslim and many other regions you can have the best choice of special foods.
• In case you need to book special veterinarian food you can click on Veg option.
• Menu will be opened in front of you from which you need to choose your requirement.
• After adding the necessary amount will be added along with ticket price.
• After paying the appropriate amount your special food will be booked.

These steps are easy to follow in order to get the desired food. But if in case you are facing any trouble then you can take help from any experienced people. These problems are mainly come to the new users.

