AIRON Logistics, Turkey Joins ACEX Alliance
AIRON Logistics is an affiliated company of Başak Logistics Group basing in Istanbul.
AIRON Logistics owns bonded warehouses with total area of 10 000 m2.
3000 m2 warehouse is 8 meters height and it allows to store hazardous cargo with total insurance coverage and 24 hours video surveillance.
7000 m2 customs warehouse provides full technical support and automated storage of general cargo and allows packaging and labeling with its further tracking.
"Membership in the alliance will be an effective and useful instrument for business development," Selen Melis Oman, Business Development Manager at AIRON Logistics comments on signing of the agreement. "ACEX agency network is of special importance for us."
AIRON Logistics is a member of IATA and it provides airfreight and sea freight services.
"Novorossiysk is very convenient for import and export to Turkey," states Denis Bobrakov, BSSS Commercial Director, ACEX member in Novorossiysk. "There are a lot of requests for cargo delivery from Turkey to Russia since customs has 'eased its grip' on them recently. BSSS may be of great use for partners from Turkey in terms of cargo export, AIRON is of interest for import from Turkey to Russia. "
AIRON Logistics profile is available at ACEX alliance web-site.
Founded in 2014 ACEX alliance has united companies from various regions of Russia and international freight forwarders who are interested in development of business relations on the transportation market of Russia.
Under the fierce competitive conditions the members of Alliance have committed themselves to the development of overall competences and extension of services rendered to the final consumer.
Details at http://acexgroup.net/
