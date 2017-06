AIRON Logistics, Turkey Joins ACEX Alliance

AIRON Logistics is an affiliated company of Başak Logistics Group basing in Istanbul.

-- AIRON Logistics headquarters is based in Istanbul. A new member of ACEX alliance is an expert at providing transportation that requires maintenance of temperature control to and from Europe and CIS countries by LTL or FTL carriers.AIRON Logistics owns bonded warehouses with total area of 10 000 m3000 mwarehouse is 8 meters height and it allows to store hazardous cargo with total insurance coverage and 24 hours video surveillance.7000 mcustoms warehouse provides full technical support and automated storage of general cargo and allows packaging and labeling with its further tracking.," Selen Melis Oman, Business Development Manager at AIRON Logistics comments on signing of the agreement. "."AIRON Logistics is a member of IATA and it provides airfreight and sea freight services.," states Denis Bobrakov, BSSS Commercial Director, ACEX member in Novorossiysk. ". "AIRON Logistics profile is available at ACEX alliance web-site.Founded in 2014 ACEX alliance has united companies from various regions of Russia and international freight forwarders who are interested in development of business relations on the transportation market of Russia.Under the fierce competitive conditions the members of Alliance have committed themselves to the development of overall competences and extension of services rendered to the final consumer.Details at http://acexgroup.net/ en/partners/ news/1796/ ACEX Group Press Center pr@acex.net