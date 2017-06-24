News By Tag
Lifestyle brand CATALYST launches timepieces inspired by Los Angeles
Some highlights of The Helios 42 include 316L surgical grade stainless steel, scratch resistant sapphire crystal, Japanese movement, and the option of both high quality Italian leather straps as well as stainless steel mesh straps.
"To launch a timepiece that we are truly proud of, it had to be eye catching, reasonably priced, and made to last" commented Co-Founder Mario Ruiz, "Our watches are crafted from the same factories that produce for luxury brands. Through our connections in the industry, we are able to pass on our cost saving to our consumers."
Catalyst will be offering their timepiece collection on Kickstarter until July 30th. They are offering free Italian leather straps to their first 50 backers who pledge over $85 once their first stretch goal is met. First deliveries are to be expected by mid-November. Visit our kcikstarter page at https://l.facebook.com/
Mario Ruiz
***@catalystla.com
