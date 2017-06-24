 
News By Tag
* Watch
* Kickstarter
* Men
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


Lifestyle brand CATALYST launches timepieces inspired by Los Angeles

 
 
Webp.net-resizeimage (1) (1)
Webp.net-resizeimage (1) (1)
LOS ANGELES - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- CATALYST is a new lifestyle brand born in Los Angeles that strives to adapt to the contemporary while paying tribute to timeless style. They have launched their first timepiece collection, The Helios 42, on Kickstarter June 29th with 50% of goal funded within only 24 hours. With 5 distinctive watch face designs and 8 different strap options, Catalyst offers 40 different looks to suit a diverse range of styles.

Some highlights of The Helios 42 include 316L surgical grade stainless steel, scratch resistant sapphire crystal, Japanese movement, and the option of both high quality Italian leather straps as well as stainless steel mesh straps.

"To launch a timepiece that we are truly proud of, it had to be eye catching, reasonably priced, and made to last" commented Co-Founder Mario Ruiz, "Our watches are crafted from the same factories that produce for luxury brands. Through our connections in the industry, we are able to pass on our cost saving to our consumers."

Catalyst will be offering their timepiece collection on Kickstarter until July 30th. They are offering free Italian leather straps to their first 50 backers who pledge over $85 once their first stretch goal is met. First deliveries are to be expected by mid-November. Visit our kcikstarter page at https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fgoo.gl%2FGdW...

Contact
Mario Ruiz
***@catalystla.com
End
Source:
Email:***@catalystla.com Email Verified
Tags:Watch, Kickstarter, Men
Industry:Fashion
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share