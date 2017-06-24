News By Tag
Cosmetic dentistry to fix your smile
We offer cosmetic dentistry services including teeth whitening, veneers, reconstructions, and orthodontic procedures.
WHAT SERVICES FALL UNDER COSMETIC DENTISTRY?
Cosmetic dentistry includes a wide variety of treatments which are created to improve the aesthetic appeal of the teeth, gums, and smile. Such treatments include teeth whitening, addressing crowding or gaps, and the use of veneers or crowns to cover or cap teeth. Cosmetic dentistry helps patients with achieving the smile they deserve in order to help them feel more confident and improve their self-esteem. Cosmetic treatments can also help to preserve a person's teeth and gums and correct some functional issues.
WHAT PROCEDURES CAN BE CONSIDERED COSMETIC DENTISTRY?
Procedures frequently requested which fall under the purview of cosmetic dentistry can include:
• Teeth Whitening- to correct stains and discoloration
• Veneers- To restore deep, internal staining in addition to correcting gaps, hiding chips or breaks, and helping teeth appear straight and uniform
• Crowns- To cover stained teeth, metal fillings, and chipped or cracked teeth
• Orthodontics-
Treatment for these concerns can vary from person to person and the dentist will help patients decide which procedure will be the right fit for the person's unique needs.
HOW WILL I KNOW WHAT TREATMENT IS RIGHT FOR ME?
The dentist will be able to provide you with a suggestion for the best types of treatments to suit your individual dental goals in addition to offering a detailed description regarding the benefits and risks of any procedure which might be a possible choice. The dentist will be sure to provide a comprehensive assessment as well as going over what you want to change and how you want your smile to appear at the end of the treatment. The condition and health of your teeth will influence the decision regarding the best procedure for your needs, especially if there is more extensive damage or decay present. Some key questions to go over with the dentist can include:
• What will my teeth look like following the treatment?
• What will the treatment entail?
• How many appointments will be required?
• What type of maintenance will be required?
If dental imperfections have made you non-confident, learn how cosmetic dentistry veneers can help you attain perfect smile.
Request an appointment, consult our cosmetic dental specialist and learn more about our cosmetic dental services for all your oral needs.
