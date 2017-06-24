Ductile iron pipes manufacturing india : Ken Research

Urbanization Increasing the Need for Water Supply Network and Concentrated Market Space is anticipated to Push Market Growth for DI and HDPE Pipes: Ken Research

Ductile Iron Pipe Sector

Media Contact

+91 1244230204

***@kenresearch.com +91 1244230204

End

--India is the second most populous country in the world but it is leading in terms of lack of water supply and sanitation facilities. Manufacturers PVC-O Pipes in India, Ductile iron pipes manufacturing India, Electrosteel Castings Business Performance, Ductile Iron Pipe Market Trends, DI Pipe Suppliers in India, Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes & Fittings-JINDAL SAW LTD, Manufacturers DI Pipe in India The DI & HDPE pipe market is likely to have strong linkages with investment in water infrastructure development and India is witnessing huge investment in water projects under 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan', Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Development (AMRUT) and various other State level projects, the DI & HDPE pipe sector is anticipated to witness a bright outlook in upcoming years. The primary growth drivers of India DI & HDPE pipe markets are increasing population of the country, huge investment on Water Infrastructure Development, Improving Gas Distribution Network in Urban Cities, Improving Sanitation Coverage in the Country, Water Conservation Schemes and increasing number of housing units.In India, ductile iron pipe market has been growing over 50 years owing to pipe's durability, tensile strength, resistance and pressure bearing ability. The Ministry of Water Resources estimated that by the year 2025, the requirement for water in India will increase to 120 billion cubic meters. This has significantly increased the demand of DI pipes for construction of potable water supply projects, sanitation facilities and water supply infrastructures. HDPE Pipes are polyethylene pipes known for their capability of carrying potable water, wastewater, slurries, chemicals, hazardous wastes, cables and compressed gases as well as oils. Primary growth drivers of HDPE pipe market have been replacement of metallic pipes with HDPE pipes due to corrosion and rusting, enhancing gas distribution infrastructure, growth of telecom duct market and high demand for water supply in residential & industrial sectors. Government of India has been focusing on improving its economy and they have initiated Make in India initiative which has aided multinational as well as domestic companies to manufacture DI & HDPE within the country.The report titled "" by Ken Research suggested a growth at a noteworthy CAGR in revenue in India DI & HDPE Market in next 5 years till 2022.Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249