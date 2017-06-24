News By Tag
DataRecoveryDownloads.com launches Digital Pictures Recovery Software to recover lost photos
Digital Pictures Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve all deleted images from data storage devices.
Digital Pictures Recovery Software facilitates user to restore all lost data in major data loss conditions which includes accidental deletion of file and folders, improper usage of device, virus or worm infected data, power failure, system rebooting, corrupted partition, formatted or reformatted drive and other similar data loss situations. Digital photo restoration program provides facility to retrieve all deleted photos even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing storage media on computer system. Software allows user to save all recovered photos and images at user specified location on computer system for future reference.
Software features:
1. Digital photo recovery tool provides facility to recover all lost photos from formatted digital storage media.
2. Software provides data preview option to view all lost pictures before final data recovery process.
3. Photo recovery program facilitates user to support all major removable media and hard disk drive brands to recover lost data such as Seagate, Maxtor, Hitachi, Samsung, Transcend, Kingston, SanDisk, Dell and other popular brands.
4. Picture restoration program provides facility to restore all deleted photos without modifying original photos.
5. Software is compatible with all major capacities of USB drives such as 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and other high capacity drives.
To get more information about product:
Visit: www.datarecoverydownloads.com
Email: support@datarecoverydownloads.com
Contact
DataRecoveryDownloads.com
***@datarecoverydownloads.com
