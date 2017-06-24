 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


DataRecoveryDownloads.com launches Digital Pictures Recovery Software to recover lost photos

Digital Pictures Recovery Software provides facility to retrieve all deleted images from data storage devices.
 
 
Digital Pictures Recovery Software
 
GHAZIABAD, India - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Pictures Recovery Software provides complete solution to get back all missing, lost or deleted photographs, pictures, images, digital stills and other similar data from digital storage media. Digital photo retrieval tool uses advance inbuilt disk scanning mechanism to scan and retrieve all lost pictures from data storage devices. Photo recovery program provides flexibility to support various kinds of digital storage media to recover lost data such hard disk drive, USB devices, Audio video players, Portable media players, USB flash storage devices, Portable Gaming system and other similar data storage devices.

Digital Pictures Recovery Software facilitates user to restore all lost data in major data loss conditions which includes accidental deletion of file and folders, improper usage of device, virus or worm infected data, power failure, system rebooting, corrupted partition, formatted or reformatted drive and other similar data loss situations. Digital photo restoration program provides facility to retrieve all deleted photos even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing storage media on computer system. Software allows user to save all recovered photos and images at user specified location on computer system for future reference.

Software features:

1. Digital photo recovery tool provides facility to recover all lost photos from formatted digital storage media.

2. Software provides data preview option to view all lost pictures before final data recovery process.

3. Photo recovery program facilitates user to support all major removable media and hard disk drive brands to recover lost data such as Seagate, Maxtor, Hitachi, Samsung, Transcend, Kingston, SanDisk, Dell and other popular brands.

4. Picture restoration program provides facility to restore all deleted photos without modifying original photos.

5. Software is compatible with all major capacities of USB drives such as 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB and other high capacity drives.

To get more information about product:

Visit: www.datarecoverydownloads.com

Email: support@datarecoverydownloads.com

DataRecoveryDownloads.com
***@datarecoverydownloads.com
