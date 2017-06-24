 
News By Tag
* SSP Plugin
* Advanced Ssp Plugin
* Revive Plugins
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bengaluru
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


The SSP Plugin- Advanced Version for Revive Adserver is Here

Launched by Reviveadservermod.com, the plugin helps publishers generate the optimal revenue with their ad slots. Now deliver all major ad formats that fall under IAB guidelines.
 
BENGALURU, India - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- As a web publisher, you have decided to make money of the available ad spaces. In addition, you have considerable amount of traffic in your site.

Nevertheless, finding and managing ads for ad inventory slots is another complex task.

This is where the Supply-side platform/Sell-side platform or the SSP plugin- Advanced version comes in. A technology platform that receives the ad request from the publisher to fill the ad space; the SSP then forwards the request to a similar platform for advertisers the DSP or Demand-side platform. Then the advertisers have a response time in which they place their bid. The highest bidder wins the slot. This process makes sure that the publishers earn the maximum or optimal revenue from their ad inventory.

The Advance version SSP plugin supports video, audio, image, text, native and house ads. . In addition, you also get fallback support; a scenario in which no ad is returned, the plugin would display their house ads.

To know more about Advanced version: SSP plugin visit the following website:

http://www.reviveadservermod.com/advanced-version-of-ssp

End
Source:
Email:***@reviveadservermod.com Email Verified
Tags:SSP Plugin, Advanced Ssp Plugin, Revive Plugins
Industry:Software
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
reviveadservermod PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share