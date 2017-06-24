The SSP Plugin- Advanced Version for Revive Adserver is Here

Launched by Reviveadservermod.com, the plugin helps publishers generate the optimal revenue with their ad slots. Now deliver all major ad formats that fall under IAB guidelines.

Contact

Ram Kumar

***@reviveadservermod.com Ram Kumar

End

-- As a web publisher, you have decided to make money of the available ad spaces. In addition, you have considerable amount of traffic in your site.Nevertheless, finding and managing ads for ad inventory slots is another complex task.This is where the Supply-side platform/Sell-side platform or the SSP plugin- Advanced version comes in. A technology platform that receives the ad request from the publisher to fill the ad space; the SSP then forwards the request to a similar platform for advertisers the DSP or Demand-side platform. Then the advertisers have a response time in which they place their bid. The highest bidder wins the slot. This process makes sure that the publishers earn the maximum or optimal revenue from their ad inventory.The Advance version SSP plugin supports video, audio, image, text, native and house ads.In addition, you also get fallback support; a scenario in which no ad is returned, the plugin would display their house ads.To know more about Advanced version: SSP plugin visit the following website: