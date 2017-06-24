Top 4 Reasons Why You Need an Image Consultant

Media Contact

--We all have innate skills, experience, and abilities but people do not make judgements based on these. Instead, they judge us by what they see. In all honesty, first impressions are heavily weighed on appearance whether you admit it or not. Hence, it is imperative to always create a winning image.Our overall image is about self confidence, individuality, body language and appearance. It is the key to success in personal, professional and social life. After all everyone wants to be successful in life, but the certificate of success is heavily dependent on others.If you're in a field that demands a smooth, professional and powerful image, you might want to consider hiring an image consultant.Image consultants are more like your partner in success. They advise on all aspects of personal appearance and how to make an impact to project a winning image. They train an individual in the art of faultless execution of the desired image through grooming, clothing selection and, also train you in social etiquette and self-presentation that looks natural.In this fast changing era, where competition is rapidly increasing, an image consultant help everyone to achieve a new look not only in social life but also in professional life. Here are top 4 reasons why you need to hire an image consultant:An image consultant can offer you valuable advice on key trends, styles, and suitable colours. They coach you on how to dress for various occasions depending on the image you want to portray. For professionals, they help to elevate your image that sets you apart from the competition and is attuned to your career goals. The way you look, the way you perceive yourself and the way others perceive you is crucial for professional growth from your initial interview to ongoing promotions.Many are not aware that there are different body shapes and variations within them. An image consultant will first identify your body shape and suggest ways to enhance positive attributes and counter negative variations to create an attractive image.Your image and impression goes beyond physical appearance. Body language is a key element in visual communication and etiquette is a big part of creating an image. An image consultant will guide you on appropriate body language based on roles and occasions, and also educate you on correct etiquette in business and social situation, be it dining or corporate meetings.Affordability is the biggest factor when it comes to clothing. People often buy on impulse only to later regret their purchases. Also, many people have a habit of splurging on clothes but for important occasions or meeting, they complain of not having anything to wear. An image consultant helps build their wardrobe, adding variety in an affordable manner.The idea of hiring an image consultant can seem daunting, especially to your wallet. However, considering the amount you spend on clothes, make-up, hairstyling, accessories, jewellery, and shoes annually, along with the bad decisions and experimentations gone awry, hiring an image consultant seems the natural choice. It isn't about being wealthy or a fashionista, rather a decision to invest in yourself. It is as important to your lifestyle and career as working with a financial planner.(The Author is a reknowned image consultant and the name of her company is Suave and Chic)