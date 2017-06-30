 
TFC brings hit concert series "Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda" to Japan in celebration of its 10th year

Joining the concert are comedians MC Calaquian and Lassy Marquez, and Tawag ng Tanghalan sa It's Showtime's 1st winner Noven Belleza, performing for his TFC show
 
 
IKICHAWA, Japan - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of its continuing celebration of its10th anniversary in Japan The Filipino Channel (TFC) Japan will fly the Unkabogable Star Vice Ganda to the Chiba prefecture this weekend to stage the second international leg of the phenomenal concert series "Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Japan: Nagmahal. Nasaktan. Nag-concert (Fall in love with Vice Ganda.  He loved, got hurt and had a concert)" on July 2 at the Ichikawa City Cultural Hall.

"Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Japan" is the second international leg of the Phenomenal Star Vice Ganda's concert, the first of which is the highly successful leg in the U.S. last April.

Aside from giving everyone a hearty laugh, Vice Ganda will also surprise the audience with performances that will prove that aside from being a comedian with a perfect timing, he is also a well-rounded performer.

Joining the "Unkabogable Star" in spreading good vibes are comedians MC Calaquian and Lassy Marquez, Vice Ganda's co-stars in the box-office hit film "The Super Parental Guardians".

Providing another milestone performance is "Tawag ng Tanghalan sa It's Showtime" first adult grand winner Noven Belleza. "Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda" will be Belleza's first major performance out of the country after his epic win last May in the iconic competition which was revived by the top-rating variety show.

Aside from the all-out performances, TFC Japan will make the concert experience more memorable with the launch of the TFC Live App. By downloading the application and joining the "Pusuan Quiz", interested parties get the chance to either win a backstage duet with Belleza, take home merchandise autographed by Vice Ganda, or win exclusive TFC collectible items.

"Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Japan" just one of the "It's Showtime" host's growing list of successful concerts that have been staged both locally and internationally, the last one being the 2015 concert "Vice Gandang Ganda sa Sarili".  The next "Pusuan Mo Si Vice Ganda" happens in South Korea in August and Australia in October.

Meantime, Filipinos in Japan can join TFC as it continues its 10th anniversary celebrations and Vice Ganda as he spreads the good vibes via "Pusuan Mo si Vice Ganda sa Japan" concert on July 2 at the Ichikawa City Cultural Hall, Chiba Prefecture.

For more updates about the show, visit and like facebook.com/TFCJapan. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas and follow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.

ABS-CBN Japan
Source:ABS-CBN Japan Inc.
Email:***@abs-cbn.com Email Verified
