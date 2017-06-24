News By Tag
Altiux enables Smart Agriculture solution, Pilot deployed in Japan
The pilot project, for strawberry greenhouse farms in Japan, aims to improve the yield and quality of strawberries at the farm by harnessing the power of Internet of Things technology. Altiux Innovations provided software technology for sensor nodes and gateway devices by utilizing it's ready-to-use software framework called BoxPwr.
Altiux's BoxPwr is a licensable framework of software components that aims to address the challenges of securely connecting and managing devices in diverse IoT deployment scenarios. It is a modular, highly configurable and standards-based framework, pre-integrated on multiple hardware platforms, that easily scales as per device requirements – from extremely low power constrained devices to full service gateways.
"Smart agriculture solutions can positively impact the lives of farmers as well as agricultural productivity"
"Altiux is proud to be working with Analog Devices' as a part of the next wave of innovation in smart agriculture in Japan", stated Shyam Vedantam, Altiux's co-founder and CEO. "With our comprehensive portfolio of IoT software and services we are geared up to provide many more innovative solutions that solve complex real-world problems."
As awareness and opportunities around Smart agriculture, smart cities and Industry 4.0 increase, Altiux is engaging with several technology innovators and pioneers in building solutions and participating in building viable ecosystem for business growth.
More information on the solution can be found on the Altiux website at <www.altiux.com/
Altiux Company information
Altiux Innovations is a software and product engineering services organization focused on designing, developing and deploying Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products and solutions for the smart connected world. Our flagship offering - IoT Toolkit – is a comprehensive suite of ready to use software frameworks for IoT implementations. It helps our clients offer differentiated solutions while accelerating time-to-market, reducing overall product development expenses and future proofing investments. Our services portfolio encapsulates our collective expertise in areas of smart devices, Mobility, Big Data, Cloud and Analytics with the goal of providing hands-on support for customers as they embark on their IoT product development journey. For more information, visit our website at www.altiux.com or write to us at marketing@altiux.com
