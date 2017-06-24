Interiorsinfo Introduces India's First and Only Matchmaking Portal in the Domain of Interior

'Interiorsinfo.com' is a platform similar to that of a search engine' to simplify your hunt in interiors.

--• Unlike other general industry portals, Interiorsinfo is purely focused on the interiors industry. The portal gets the manufacturers, stockists, wholesalers, retailers and service providers to meet up the buyer; namely the architects, interior designers, contractors, consultants, builders and also the end user.• Interiorsinfo is non-transactional portal purely providing information related to a specific segment. The platform has a varied listing of vendors with their products and service with over 19000 categories and sub categories.• Interiorsinfo is not in the business of generating leads which is very misleading as the same leads are often shared with other vendors as well and creates conflicts and confusion. Confidentiality of each vendor leads is maintained and ensured.• Interiorsinfo specifically believes in the concept of connecting the industry of interiors through its portal and has no vested interests.• Interiorsinfo has its operations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Nasik, Nagpur and soon will cater its services in the rest parts of India.A breakthrough initiative by 'Interiorsinfo.com' in the field of interior and construction industry, by providing an online one stop solution to all the vendors, manufacturers, builders, architects, contractors, retailers, freelancers and customers. The portal has not only opened up new avenues for all the parties, but also created a win-win proposition for all.The way we human needs oxygen for sustenance and growth, these days business do also need to have an online connect apart from its physical existence. Having an online presence compliments to the traditional brick and mortar store; sensing the need of the industry which is currently vast and unsorted, Murtaza Motiwala, Founder and CEO, interiorsinfo.com thus created O2 – an offline to online marketing concept, wherein offline business gets an opportunity to come up in an online world and also with this indirect initiative, it may help the whole Interior & construction Industry to build an organised structure of Information which will make it easy to use.Currently Company has its operations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, Nasik, Nagpur and soon will cater its services in the rest parts of India. The online portal is well equipped with the latest technology and innovation which eliminates the complex maze of interior shopping and makes it hassle-free and convenient for the end-customer to use. It displays an online catalogue of products which helps a user to access the rich world of interiors easily with specification which they can compare and decide.The online portal puts forth all the details of every company that user wish to know and will be directed to the company's page through a single click. Multiple product/service vendors participating as distributors on the portal leads to comparative analysis of pricing, specifications and customer review giving the end customers a huge benefit. The geo-tagging feature ensures relevant searches i.e. recognising the geographical location of a user and suggests vendors, closest to his/her location, that supply what they require. User not only enjoy the privacy of generating a contact with the vendor but can also avail the option of hiding their contact details if a they want to.Product lines available for a user to choose from are as follows: Furniture, Bath & Plumbing, Lighting & Electronics, Flooring & Wall Covering, Kitchen & Dining, Hardware Tools & Appliances, Home Decor, Home Automation & Security System, Upholstery & Furnishings, Outdoor & Landscaping and following are the Services Offered: Contractors, Consultant and Project Services, Architectural Services, Electrical Services, Engineering Services, Home Automation Services, Carpentry Work Services, Wall And Flooring Services, Outdoor Services, Repairs and MaintenanceMr. Motiwala wishes to promote the working class in the interiors field who belong to the middle class segment and are not well versed with computing. With this indirect initiative, the online platform can help to uplift the segment and connect them to the end consumer too.Interiorsinfo promotes the vendors/service providers listed on the portal by offering them a dedicated page to highlight their products/services and organise offline trade meets to facilitate sharing of contacts and display of products to a wide array of people from within the industry, unlike the general industry portals. It offers an ideal platform for the construction material industry to connect with buyers of small and large sized construction projects.Registering with interiorsinfo.com has brought a paradigm shift in service provider and users life i.e. both of them do not have to run from pillar to post to render / take the services. With the help of Interiorsinfo.com one can fulfill their requirement and put an end to all the problems related to interior industry. Through this online portal, immense awareness of their products and service is provided.Interiorsinfo.com is an ultimate shopping destination like none other and gives user a walkthrough down the virtual world with so much ease and comfort!