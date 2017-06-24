MUSIC FOR THE MIND Concert Series to Present The Irwin Solomon Jazz Quartet

Irwin Solomon Jazz Quartet

End

-- Kretzer Piano Music Foundation'sMUSIC FOR THE MIND Concert Series to PresentThe Irwin Solomon Jazz QuartetAt the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlaceTuesday, July 18, at 7 pm(West Palm Beach, FL – June 27, 2017) The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation's popular MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert series will return next month with the IRWIN SOLOMON JAZZ QUARTET on Tuesday, July 18 at 7 pm, in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.This talented group consists of pianist Irwin Solomon, Joseph Lemme on bass, along with drummer Giuseppe Pucci and Greg Diaz on sax. The Irwin Solomon Jazz Quartet will captivate the audience with a unique presentation of jazz classics from the Great American Songbook.Tickets to attend this MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert are $10 for Adults and $5 for Students, and are available by calling CTS Tickets at 866-449-2489. Profit from this concert will enable the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation (KPMF) to expand its music education programs for children in need.About the Kretzer Piano Music Foundation:KPMF is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the gift of music to children and seniors. "We believe that music enriches lives," says founder Kathi Kretzer. "Together, we can provide music education to underprivileged children and performance opportunities for music students."In addition to awarding scholarships for music lessons and donating more than 30 pianos to disadvantaged children and local children's charities, KPMF's popular programs include:+ Keyboards for Kids: Group piano lessons for 100+ inner-city school children at the Center for Creative Education in Pleasant City.+ Kretzer Kids: More than 30 gifted young people who perform over 50 concerts every year in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and children's hospitals.+ Music for the Mind: Concert series at CityPlace held the third Tuesday of every month for the past 15 years. These concerts have featured more than 11,325 young musicians and raised over $638,000 for music in our schools and community.+ Physicians Talent Showcase: Annual concert featuring a group of talented medical doctors, raising much-needed funds for children's charities.+ Keys to the Cities: The headline-grabbing campaign that placed 18 whimsically painted pianos in public spots from Jupiter to Delray Beach for public enjoyment. The pianos were later donated to local children's charities.For more information about KPMF, please visit www.kretzerpiano.com/KPMF.Available for Interview:Kathi KretzerKretzer Piano561.748.0036kkretzer@kretzerpiano.com